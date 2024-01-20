|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Jan 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 18, 2024. Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication of Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and remote e-voting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024) Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on February 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Surani Steel Tubes Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday, February 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.