Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 18, 2024. Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication of Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and remote e-voting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024) Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on February 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Surani Steel Tubes Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday, February 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)