Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.27
4.27
4.27
4.27
Preference Capital
4.14
4.14
4.14
4.14
Reserves
233.69
221.81
190.9
143.92
Net Worth
242.1
230.22
199.31
152.33
Minority Interest
Debt
94.91
65.08
73.03
79.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.68
26.11
23.66
26.58
Total Liabilities
365.69
321.41
296
258.03
Fixed Assets
268.78
204.68
200.99
189.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.98
0.98
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
94.07
104.02
77.57
66.76
Inventories
24.78
23.65
38.24
44.8
Inventory Days
59.13
Sundry Debtors
20.25
21.61
29.57
16.75
Debtor Days
22.1
Other Current Assets
68.21
77.11
35.18
24.28
Sundry Creditors
-5.4
-2.47
-3.14
-2.63
Creditor Days
3.47
Other Current Liabilities
-13.77
-15.88
-22.28
-16.44
Cash
1.86
11.73
17.44
2.23
Total Assets
365.69
321.41
296
258.02
