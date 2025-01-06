iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

348.2
(-5.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

26.47

19.9

12.4

13.69

Depreciation

-11.18

-11.05

-7.64

-8.09

Tax paid

-7.71

-5.8

-4.51

-4.86

Working capital

8.43

7.58

-8.11

3.13

Other operating items

Operating

16.01

10.62

-7.87

3.86

Capital expenditure

3.05

76.91

-0.74

5.28

Free cash flow

19.06

87.53

-8.61

9.14

Equity raised

249.02

207.92

183.73

155.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.25

52.06

16.78

30.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0.18

0.18

Net in cash

267.82

347.52

192.09

195.66

