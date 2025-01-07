Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
276.52
370.14
331.56
346.52
yoy growth (%)
-25.29
11.63
-4.31
-2.02
Raw materials
-143.14
-226.63
-222.67
-233.67
As % of sales
51.76
61.22
67.15
67.43
Employee costs
-27.3
-29.28
-23.72
-23.4
As % of sales
9.87
7.91
7.15
6.75
Other costs
-57.97
-73.25
-60.56
-64.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.96
19.79
18.26
18.59
Operating profit
48.1
40.96
24.6
25.01
OPM
17.39
11.06
7.42
7.21
Depreciation
-11.18
-11.05
-7.64
-8.09
Interest expense
-11.49
-11.45
-7.1
-7.92
Other income
1.05
1.44
2.54
4.69
Profit before tax
26.47
19.9
12.4
13.69
Taxes
-7.71
-5.8
-4.51
-4.86
Tax rate
-29.11
-29.13
-36.4
-35.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
18.76
14.1
7.88
8.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
18.76
14.1
7.88
8.82
yoy growth (%)
33.05
78.85
-10.64
-8.11
NPM
6.78
3.81
2.37
2.54
