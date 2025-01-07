iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

358.2
(2.87%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

276.52

370.14

331.56

346.52

yoy growth (%)

-25.29

11.63

-4.31

-2.02

Raw materials

-143.14

-226.63

-222.67

-233.67

As % of sales

51.76

61.22

67.15

67.43

Employee costs

-27.3

-29.28

-23.72

-23.4

As % of sales

9.87

7.91

7.15

6.75

Other costs

-57.97

-73.25

-60.56

-64.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.96

19.79

18.26

18.59

Operating profit

48.1

40.96

24.6

25.01

OPM

17.39

11.06

7.42

7.21

Depreciation

-11.18

-11.05

-7.64

-8.09

Interest expense

-11.49

-11.45

-7.1

-7.92

Other income

1.05

1.44

2.54

4.69

Profit before tax

26.47

19.9

12.4

13.69

Taxes

-7.71

-5.8

-4.51

-4.86

Tax rate

-29.11

-29.13

-36.4

-35.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

18.76

14.1

7.88

8.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

18.76

14.1

7.88

8.82

yoy growth (%)

33.05

78.85

-10.64

-8.11

NPM

6.78

3.81

2.37

2.54

