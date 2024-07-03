Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹360.5
Prev. Close₹369.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.41
Day's High₹365.6
Day's Low₹360
52 Week's High₹510
52 Week's Low₹297.7
Book Value₹560.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)153.61
P/E23.58
EPS15.66
Divi. Yield0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.27
4.27
4.27
4.27
Preference Capital
4.14
4.14
4.14
4.14
Reserves
233.69
221.81
190.9
143.92
Net Worth
242.1
230.22
199.31
152.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
276.52
370.14
331.56
346.52
yoy growth (%)
-25.29
11.63
-4.31
-2.02
Raw materials
-143.14
-226.63
-222.67
-233.67
As % of sales
51.76
61.22
67.15
67.43
Employee costs
-27.3
-29.28
-23.72
-23.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
26.47
19.9
12.4
13.69
Depreciation
-11.18
-11.05
-7.64
-8.09
Tax paid
-7.71
-5.8
-4.51
-4.86
Working capital
8.43
7.58
-8.11
3.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.29
11.63
-4.31
-2.02
Op profit growth
17.42
66.52
-1.65
-12.74
EBIT growth
21.08
60.78
-9.77
-8.81
Net profit growth
33.05
78.85
-10.64
-8.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
453.49
484.01
365.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
453.49
484.01
365.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
15.61
Other Income
1.66
3.31
0.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
R Surender Reddy
Managing Director
Vithaldas Agarwal
Joint Managing Director
Mahender Kumar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
K R Suresh Reddy
Whole-time Director
Madhavi Agarwal
Independent Director
K Harischandra Prasad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Jain
Independent Director
Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy
Independent Director
Meka Yugandhar
Summary
Suryalata Spinning Mills (SSML) was incorporated on May 23, 1983 in Hyderabad. The Company is one of the largest producers of Yarn. The Company is basically into manufacturing of Synthetic blended yarns of Polyester / Viscose, 100% Polyester and 100% Viscose with counts ranging from 20s to 40s. Currently the Company has two manufacturing units with a total capacity of 69,408 spindles at Kalwakurthy and Urkondapet. The unit at Kalwakurthy has an installed capacity of 36,288 spindles with a production capacity of 30 MTs per day. The second plant (Urkondapet) has an installed capacity of 33,120 spindles with a production capacity of 20MTs per day. SSML commenced commercial production in 1986-87. In May 92, the company came out with zero-interest fully convertible debentures to part-finance the cost of setting up another plant as well as to modernise the existing one. As on 31 Mar.95, it had an installed capacity of 25,077 ring spindles and 672 rotors. The modernisation of the Kaluakurthy unit was completed. The company undertook an expansion programme at Kaluakurthy and Ramtek to install 6048 spindles and 3600 spindles respectively at a cost of Rs 10 cr. During 1997-98 the modernisation and expansion programme at its two units at Kalwakurthy & Ramtek was completed an schedule and started operating on expanded capacity. The expansion programme for the year 2000 to increase the spindleage by 12000 No has been completed at Kalwakurthy and Ramtek. In 2002-03 the company undertook mo
The Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹360 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹153.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd is 23.58 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹297.7 and ₹510 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.21%, 3 Years at 5.08%, 1 Year at -16.84%, 6 Month at -9.67%, 3 Month at -7.20% and 1 Month at 16.13%.
