Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

360
(-2.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:21:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open360.5
  • Day's High365.6
  • 52 Wk High510
  • Prev. Close369.25
  • Day's Low360
  • 52 Wk Low 297.7
  • Turnover (lac)4.41
  • P/E23.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value560.48
  • EPS15.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)153.61
  • Div. Yield0.54
View All Historical Data
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 29.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.27

4.27

4.27

4.27

Preference Capital

4.14

4.14

4.14

4.14

Reserves

233.69

221.81

190.9

143.92

Net Worth

242.1

230.22

199.31

152.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

276.52

370.14

331.56

346.52

yoy growth (%)

-25.29

11.63

-4.31

-2.02

Raw materials

-143.14

-226.63

-222.67

-233.67

As % of sales

51.76

61.22

67.15

67.43

Employee costs

-27.3

-29.28

-23.72

-23.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

26.47

19.9

12.4

13.69

Depreciation

-11.18

-11.05

-7.64

-8.09

Tax paid

-7.71

-5.8

-4.51

-4.86

Working capital

8.43

7.58

-8.11

3.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.29

11.63

-4.31

-2.02

Op profit growth

17.42

66.52

-1.65

-12.74

EBIT growth

21.08

60.78

-9.77

-8.81

Net profit growth

33.05

78.85

-10.64

-8.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2015

Gross Sales

453.49

484.01

365.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

453.49

484.01

365.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

15.61

Other Income

1.66

3.31

0.68

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

R Surender Reddy

Managing Director

Vithaldas Agarwal

Joint Managing Director

Mahender Kumar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

K R Suresh Reddy

Whole-time Director

Madhavi Agarwal

Independent Director

K Harischandra Prasad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Jain

Independent Director

Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy

Independent Director

Meka Yugandhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Suryalata Spinning Mills (SSML) was incorporated on May 23, 1983 in Hyderabad. The Company is one of the largest producers of Yarn. The Company is basically into manufacturing of Synthetic blended yarns of Polyester / Viscose, 100% Polyester and 100% Viscose with counts ranging from 20s to 40s. Currently the Company has two manufacturing units with a total capacity of 69,408 spindles at Kalwakurthy and Urkondapet. The unit at Kalwakurthy has an installed capacity of 36,288 spindles with a production capacity of 30 MTs per day. The second plant (Urkondapet) has an installed capacity of 33,120 spindles with a production capacity of 20MTs per day. SSML commenced commercial production in 1986-87. In May 92, the company came out with zero-interest fully convertible debentures to part-finance the cost of setting up another plant as well as to modernise the existing one. As on 31 Mar.95, it had an installed capacity of 25,077 ring spindles and 672 rotors. The modernisation of the Kaluakurthy unit was completed. The company undertook an expansion programme at Kaluakurthy and Ramtek to install 6048 spindles and 3600 spindles respectively at a cost of Rs 10 cr. During 1997-98 the modernisation and expansion programme at its two units at Kalwakurthy & Ramtek was completed an schedule and started operating on expanded capacity. The expansion programme for the year 2000 to increase the spindleage by 12000 No has been completed at Kalwakurthy and Ramtek. In 2002-03 the company undertook mo
Company FAQs

What is the Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹360 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹153.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd is 23.58 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹297.7 and ₹510 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd?

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.21%, 3 Years at 5.08%, 1 Year at -16.84%, 6 Month at -9.67%, 3 Month at -7.20% and 1 Month at 16.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.36 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 29.62 %

