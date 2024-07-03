Summary

Suryalata Spinning Mills (SSML) was incorporated on May 23, 1983 in Hyderabad. The Company is one of the largest producers of Yarn. The Company is basically into manufacturing of Synthetic blended yarns of Polyester / Viscose, 100% Polyester and 100% Viscose with counts ranging from 20s to 40s. Currently the Company has two manufacturing units with a total capacity of 69,408 spindles at Kalwakurthy and Urkondapet. The unit at Kalwakurthy has an installed capacity of 36,288 spindles with a production capacity of 30 MTs per day. The second plant (Urkondapet) has an installed capacity of 33,120 spindles with a production capacity of 20MTs per day. SSML commenced commercial production in 1986-87. In May 92, the company came out with zero-interest fully convertible debentures to part-finance the cost of setting up another plant as well as to modernise the existing one. As on 31 Mar.95, it had an installed capacity of 25,077 ring spindles and 672 rotors. The modernisation of the Kaluakurthy unit was completed. The company undertook an expansion programme at Kaluakurthy and Ramtek to install 6048 spindles and 3600 spindles respectively at a cost of Rs 10 cr. During 1997-98 the modernisation and expansion programme at its two units at Kalwakurthy & Ramtek was completed an schedule and started operating on expanded capacity. The expansion programme for the year 2000 to increase the spindleage by 12000 No has been completed at Kalwakurthy and Ramtek. In 2002-03 the company undertook mo

