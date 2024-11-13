Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

SURYALATA SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of directors Meeting will be held on 13th November 2024 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

SURYALATA SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of date of Board Meeting - 02nd August 2024 - To consider Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

SURYALATA SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Boards Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To consider and approve the Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

SURYALATA SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of date of Board Meeting on 23rd May 2024 - To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Dividend for the FY 2023-24 Standalone and consolidated financial results for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024