Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Summary

Suryalata Spinning Mills (SSML) was incorporated on May 23, 1983 in Hyderabad. The Company is one of the largest producers of Yarn. The Company is basically into manufacturing of Synthetic blended yarns of Polyester / Viscose, 100% Polyester and 100% Viscose with counts ranging from 20s to 40s. Currently the Company has two manufacturing units with a total capacity of 69,408 spindles at Kalwakurthy and Urkondapet. The unit at Kalwakurthy has an installed capacity of 36,288 spindles with a production capacity of 30 MTs per day. The second plant (Urkondapet) has an installed capacity of 33,120 spindles with a production capacity of 20MTs per day. SSML commenced commercial production in 1986-87. In May 92, the company came out with zero-interest fully convertible debentures to part-finance the cost of setting up another plant as well as to modernise the existing one. As on 31 Mar.95, it had an installed capacity of 25,077 ring spindles and 672 rotors. The modernisation of the Kaluakurthy unit was completed. The company undertook an expansion programme at Kaluakurthy and Ramtek to install 6048 spindles and 3600 spindles respectively at a cost of Rs 10 cr. During 1997-98 the modernisation and expansion programme at its two units at Kalwakurthy & Ramtek was completed an schedule and started operating on expanded capacity. The expansion programme for the year 2000 to increase the spindleage by 12000 No has been completed at Kalwakurthy and Ramtek. In 2002-03 the company undertook modernisation of its plant at an estimated outlay of Rs.733.15 lakhs. The modernisation project is being funded by way of Term loans from UCO bank under the TUF and the balance through contribution by promoters and internal accurals. The project is expected to be completed at the end of the current financial year.During the year 2009-10, the Company installed new equipment for 10,080 spindles at Urukondapet Unit and started commercial production from 18th January, 2010. Accordingly, the total capacities of the Company increased to 69,408 spindles. During 2014-15, YP Solar Power Private Limited was incorporated as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company vide w.e.f. 23rd February, 2015 to generate power for captive consumption purpose.The Company completed its Modernization cum Expansion project at Kalwakurthy Unit in March, 2019 and incurred total Capital Expenditure of Rs 83.93 cr and resultant, the total installed capacity increased from 93,264 spindles to 1,15,248 spindles.During 2021-22, the company installed Solar of 4.342 MW on BOT basis at Kalwakurthy Unit and 4.585 MW on CAPEX mode at Urukondapet Unit, in addition to Solar plant of 1.20MW under BOT model. Further, installed 1.00 MW solar plant in April 2022. Thereby, total installations count to 11.127 MW against connected power load of 12.650 MW.