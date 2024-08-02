Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
106.2
106.16
106.16
106.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,698.76
1,478.57
1,398.96
1,490.77
Net Worth
1,804.96
1,584.73
1,505.12
1,596.9
Minority Interest
Debt
10,220.25
7,932.13
6,401.14
4,922.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7
5.17
0
0
Total Liabilities
12,032.21
9,522.03
7,906.26
6,519.2
Fixed Assets
168.79
164.48
115.25
43.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,599.3
2,570.19
2,057.68
1,873.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
57.88
102.62
106.31
61.36
Networking Capital
-51.81
-155.46
-101.56
-38.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
300.67
188.9
172.37
154.3
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-352.48
-344.36
-273.93
-192.79
Cash
1,180.07
825.15
977.69
596.64
Total Assets
3,954.23
3,506.98
3,155.37
2,536.43
