Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

125.35
(-3.13%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:34:48 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

106.2

106.16

106.16

106.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,698.76

1,478.57

1,398.96

1,490.77

Net Worth

1,804.96

1,584.73

1,505.12

1,596.9

Minority Interest

Debt

10,220.25

7,932.13

6,401.14

4,922.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

7

5.17

0

0

Total Liabilities

12,032.21

9,522.03

7,906.26

6,519.2

Fixed Assets

168.79

164.48

115.25

43.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,599.3

2,570.19

2,057.68

1,873.7

Deferred Tax Asset Net

57.88

102.62

106.31

61.36

Networking Capital

-51.81

-155.46

-101.56

-38.49

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

300.67

188.9

172.37

154.3

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-352.48

-344.36

-273.93

-192.79

Cash

1,180.07

825.15

977.69

596.64

Total Assets

3,954.23

3,506.98

3,155.37

2,536.43

