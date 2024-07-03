Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹138.47
Prev. Close₹138.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹656.88
Day's High₹138.95
Day's Low₹131.48
52 Week's High₹217.7
52 Week's Low₹130.63
Book Value₹180.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,400.83
P/E6.34
EPS21.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
106.2
106.16
106.16
106.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,698.76
1,478.57
1,398.96
1,490.77
Net Worth
1,804.96
1,584.73
1,505.12
1,596.9
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
MRUTUNJAY SAHOO
Independent Director
Jyotin Mehta
Independent Director
John Arunkumar Diaz
Part Time Chairman
K P Nair
Investor Director
RANJIT JAYANTILAL SHAH
Independent Director
Deepak Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Swati Datye
Whole-time Director
Hemant Shah
Managing Director & CEO
Ramachandran Baskar Babu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krishna Kant Chaturvedi
Reports by Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd
Summary
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited was originally incorporated as Suryoday Micro Finance Private Limited at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated 10 November 2008 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Chennai. Subsequently, Bank converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Bank was changed to Suryoday Micro Finance Limited, dated 16 June 2015 issued by the RoC. Bank was granted the in-principle and final approval to establish a small finance bank (SFB) by the RBI, pursuant to its letters dated 07 October 2015 and 26 August 2016, respectively. Pursuant to the Bank being established as an SFB, the Bank name was changed to Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on 13 January 13, 2017. The Bank commenced their business effective on 23 January, 2017 and was included in second schedule to the RBI Act pursuant to a notification dated 24 July 2017 issued by the RBI and published in the Gazette of India on 02 September 2017. The Bank has a wide presence across 13 states and UTs across India through its 556 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.The Bank is primarily engaged in extending micro credit to economically weaker women who are otherwise unable to access finance from the mainstream banking channels. The Bank provides finance for mortgage loans, commercia
Read More
The Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹131.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹1400.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd is 6.34 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹130.63 and ₹217.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.95%, 3 Years at -1.85%, 1 Year at -12.85%, 6 Month at -26.89%, 3 Month at -20.38% and 1 Month at -6.47%.
