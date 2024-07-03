Summary

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited was originally incorporated as Suryoday Micro Finance Private Limited at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated 10 November 2008 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Chennai. Subsequently, Bank converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Bank was changed to Suryoday Micro Finance Limited, dated 16 June 2015 issued by the RoC. Bank was granted the in-principle and final approval to establish a small finance bank (SFB) by the RBI, pursuant to its letters dated 07 October 2015 and 26 August 2016, respectively. Pursuant to the Bank being established as an SFB, the Bank name was changed to Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on 13 January 13, 2017. The Bank commenced their business effective on 23 January, 2017 and was included in second schedule to the RBI Act pursuant to a notification dated 24 July 2017 issued by the RBI and published in the Gazette of India on 02 September 2017. The Bank has a wide presence across 13 states and UTs across India through its 556 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.The Bank is primarily engaged in extending micro credit to economically weaker women who are otherwise unable to access finance from the mainstream banking channels. The Bank provides finance for mortgage loans, commercia

