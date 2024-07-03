iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Share Price

131.8
(-5.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open138.47
  • Day's High138.95
  • 52 Wk High217.7
  • Prev. Close138.87
  • Day's Low131.48
  • 52 Wk Low 130.63
  • Turnover (lac)656.88
  • P/E6.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value180.69
  • EPS21.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,400.83
  • Div. Yield0
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

138.47

Prev. Close

138.87

Turnover(Lac.)

656.88

Day's High

138.95

Day's Low

131.48

52 Week's High

217.7

52 Week's Low

130.63

Book Value

180.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,400.83

P/E

6.34

EPS

21.97

Divi. Yield

0

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.30%

Non-Promoter- 11.51%

Institutions: 11.50%

Non-Institutions: 66.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

106.2

106.16

106.16

106.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,698.76

1,478.57

1,398.96

1,490.77

Net Worth

1,804.96

1,584.73

1,505.12

1,596.9

Minority Interest

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

MRUTUNJAY SAHOO

Independent Director

Jyotin Mehta

Independent Director

John Arunkumar Diaz

Part Time Chairman

K P Nair

Investor Director

RANJIT JAYANTILAL SHAH

Independent Director

Deepak Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Swati Datye

Whole-time Director

Hemant Shah

Managing Director & CEO

Ramachandran Baskar Babu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krishna Kant Chaturvedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd

Summary

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited was originally incorporated as Suryoday Micro Finance Private Limited at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated 10 November 2008 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Chennai. Subsequently, Bank converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Bank was changed to Suryoday Micro Finance Limited, dated 16 June 2015 issued by the RoC. Bank was granted the in-principle and final approval to establish a small finance bank (SFB) by the RBI, pursuant to its letters dated 07 October 2015 and 26 August 2016, respectively. Pursuant to the Bank being established as an SFB, the Bank name was changed to Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on 13 January 13, 2017. The Bank commenced their business effective on 23 January, 2017 and was included in second schedule to the RBI Act pursuant to a notification dated 24 July 2017 issued by the RBI and published in the Gazette of India on 02 September 2017. The Bank has a wide presence across 13 states and UTs across India through its 556 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.The Bank is primarily engaged in extending micro credit to economically weaker women who are otherwise unable to access finance from the mainstream banking channels. The Bank provides finance for mortgage loans, commercia
Company FAQs

What is the Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd share price today?

The Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹131.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹1400.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd is 6.34 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹130.63 and ₹217.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.95%, 3 Years at -1.85%, 1 Year at -12.85%, 6 Month at -26.89%, 3 Month at -20.38% and 1 Month at -6.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.30 %
Institutions - 11.50 %
Public - 66.19 %

