Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter (Q-2) and half year ended September 30 2024 will be held on Thursday October 24 2024 at Mumbai. Please find attached herewith Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q2) and Half year ended September 30, 2024. Please find attached herewith Unaudited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached herewith Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank held on August 01, 2024. Please find attached herewith Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31 2024. Please find attached herewith Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2024 Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board meeting of the Bank held on May 09, 2024- Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the Bank for the quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Please find attached herewith disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Bank (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Please find attached herewith disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please find attached herewith intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Mr. Hemant Premchand Shah as an Additional as well as Whole-time Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024