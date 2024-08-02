iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Board Meeting

131.67
(0.50%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:24:54 PM

Suryoday Small CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter (Q-2) and half year ended September 30 2024 will be held on Thursday October 24 2024 at Mumbai. Please find attached herewith Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q2) and Half year ended September 30, 2024. Please find attached herewith Unaudited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached herewith Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank held on August 01, 2024. Please find attached herewith Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202427 Apr 2024
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31 2024. Please find attached herewith Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2024 Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board meeting of the Bank held on May 09, 2024- Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the Bank for the quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Please find attached herewith disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Bank (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Please find attached herewith disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please find attached herewith intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Mr. Hemant Premchand Shah as an Additional as well as Whole-time Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter (Q3) and nine months ended December 31 2023 Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q3) and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

