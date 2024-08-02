iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Shareholding Pattern

129.4
(-3.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:52 PM

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

22.3%

22.38%

22.39%

22.4%

22.4%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

11.5%

15.66%

16.94%

19.91%

20.53%

Non-Institutions

66.19%

61.94%

60.65%

57.68%

57.05%

Total Non-Promoter

77.69%

77.61%

77.6%

77.59%

77.59%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.30%

Non-Promoter- 11.50%

Institutions: 11.50%

Non-Institutions: 66.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

