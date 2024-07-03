Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Summary

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited was originally incorporated as Suryoday Micro Finance Private Limited at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated 10 November 2008 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Chennai. Subsequently, Bank converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Bank was changed to Suryoday Micro Finance Limited, dated 16 June 2015 issued by the RoC. Bank was granted the in-principle and final approval to establish a small finance bank (SFB) by the RBI, pursuant to its letters dated 07 October 2015 and 26 August 2016, respectively. Pursuant to the Bank being established as an SFB, the Bank name was changed to Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on 13 January 13, 2017. The Bank commenced their business effective on 23 January, 2017 and was included in second schedule to the RBI Act pursuant to a notification dated 24 July 2017 issued by the RBI and published in the Gazette of India on 02 September 2017. The Bank has a wide presence across 13 states and UTs across India through its 556 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.The Bank is primarily engaged in extending micro credit to economically weaker women who are otherwise unable to access finance from the mainstream banking channels. The Bank provides finance for mortgage loans, commercial vehicles, loans to micro, small and medium enterprises and loans to Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).During the FY2016,the Company raised Rs 746 Crore by way of debt facilities from various lenders and Rs 72 Crores by way of loan portfolio securitization.The Bank commenced SFB operations in 2016. It launched Commercial Vehicles, Affordable Housing, MSME Loans and SecuredBusiness Loan products. The Company has issued 43,95,907 equity shares by way of rights issue in July 2015. The capital was raised to ensure adequate capital to support growth and expansion, including enhancing the Companys solvency and capital adequacy ratio and for general corporate purposes. The Company issued and allotted 10,00,000 equity shares to Mr. R. Baskar Babu on a preferential basis. The same was approved by the members of the Company at their Extraordinary General Meeting held on 24 December 2015.During the FY2017, 255,60,469 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each were allotted by way of Rights issues, Private Placement issues and Preferential Allotment issues in various tranches bringing in a total inflow of Rs. 289.27 crore.The bank has raised Rs 501.29 crore by way of debt facilities from various lenders and Rs. 261.28 crores by way of loan portfolio buys outs/securitization during the Financial Year 2016-2017.During the year 2017-18, 31,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each were allotted by way of preferential issue. The Bank has 28 fully operational bank branches as of June 2018 including conversion of 2 micro finance lending outlets into banking outlets in addition to 213 micro finance lending focused outlets. The Bank also has onsite ATMs at almost all branches. The Gross Loan Portfolio at Rs 2920 crore showed a year-on-year increase of 76% whereas the Total deposits grew by 113% from Rs 750 crore as at Mar 2018 to Rs 1593 crore as at March 2019 with retail deposits accounting for almost 50% share. The AUM grew by 71% to Rs 3,003 crore, with 20% of this contributed by Affordable Home Loans, Commercial Vehicle Finance, and SME & NBFC funding.The number of banking outlets increased from 241 in March 2018 to 382 in March 2019 comprising of 211 asset centres and 171 other outlets (including 68 URCs). During the FY2020,the bank has issued 4500000 equity shares through private placement pursuant to shareholders approval aggregating to Rs 63 crore.The Gross Loan Portfolio at Rs 3,742 crore (excluding the impact of write-off) grew by 26% over that of the previous year and the total deposits at Rs 2,849 crore grew by 79% over that of the previous year.The number of banking outlets increased from 382 in March 2019 to 477 in March 2020 including 133 Unbanked Rural Centres.During the second quarter of FY21 ended 30 September 2020, the Bank issued 23,90,020 equity shares through private placement pursuant to shareholders approval aggregating to Rs 62.14 crore.The Bank also issued unsecured, subordinated non-convertible debentures for Rs 100 crore during the quarter ended 30 Septernber 2020.In March 2021, the Company launched Initial Public Offering of 19,093,07 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 580.83 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 8,150,000 Equity Shares of Rs 247.94 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 10,943,070 Equity Shares of Rs 332.90 Crore. In 2022, the Company launched Micro home loan, star loan, Micro LAP. CRISIL rating agency assigned a rating of A1+ in November 2020 and ICRA reaffirmed the rating of A1+ in March 2022 for the Banks Certificate of Deposit programme from existing Rs 130 crore to Rs 330 crore. The number of banking outlets increased from 565 in March, 2022 to 577 in March, 2023 including 158 Unbanked Rural Centres.The Company started the Two wheeler product division in 2023. The number of banking outlets increased from 577 in March 31, 2023 to 695 in March 31, 2024 including 194 Unbanked Rural Centres. In 2023, Bank started the two wheeler product division.