Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.75
14.75
14.75
14.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.44
43.14
40.01
39.49
Net Worth
58.19
57.89
54.76
54.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
58.25
57.89
54.76
54.24
Fixed Assets
11.6
5.51
14.46
5.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
38.02
38.6
34.18
34.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.47
13.73
5.58
7.6
Inventories
4.4
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.2
1.11
0.53
Debtor Days
317.1
Other Current Assets
2.13
13.56
4.48
7.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
11.96
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
0
0
-0.03
Cash
2.16
0.05
0.54
6.92
Total Assets
58.25
57.89
54.76
54.22
