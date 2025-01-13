iifl-logo-icon 1
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

9.99
(-2.44%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:35:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.75

14.75

14.75

14.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.44

43.14

40.01

39.49

Net Worth

58.19

57.89

54.76

54.24

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

58.25

57.89

54.76

54.24

Fixed Assets

11.6

5.51

14.46

5.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

38.02

38.6

34.18

34.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.47

13.73

5.58

7.6

Inventories

4.4

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.2

1.11

0.53

Debtor Days

317.1

Other Current Assets

2.13

13.56

4.48

7.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

Creditor Days

11.96

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

0

0

-0.03

Cash

2.16

0.05

0.54

6.92

Total Assets

58.25

57.89

54.76

54.22

