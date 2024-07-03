iifl-logo-icon 1
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd Share Price

10.36
(-2.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:18:00 AM

  • Open10.6
  • Day's High10.6
  • 52 Wk High20.95
  • Prev. Close10.6
  • Day's Low10.3
  • 52 Wk Low 6.58
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.28
  • Div. Yield0
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

10.6

Prev. Close

10.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

10.6

Day's Low

10.3

52 Week's High

20.95

52 Week's Low

6.58

Book Value

39.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd Corporate Action

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.87%

Non-Promoter- 92.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 92.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.75

14.75

14.75

14.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.44

43.14

40.01

39.49

Net Worth

58.19

57.89

54.76

54.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.61

1.01

1.11

3.86

yoy growth (%)

-39.99

-9.12

-71.05

-42.11

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.67

As % of sales

0

0

0

69.24

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.23

-0.21

-0.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.99

1.34

1.63

1.35

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.33

-0.42

-0.3

Working capital

7.18

-4.94

1.41

-8.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.99

-9.12

-71.05

-42.11

Op profit growth

-63.9

-14.74

-8.43

105.1

EBIT growth

-25.5

-17.82

20.26

26.58

Net profit growth

-25.54

-17.16

14.74

47.15

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Shankar Das Vairagi

Managing Director

Harendra Kumar Gupta

Executive Director

Rekha Soni.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Varun Kumar Choubisa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yashwant Kumar Choubisa

Independent Director

Jitendra Kavdia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd

Summary

Svaraj Trading and Agencies Limited was incorporated on 07 March, 1980. The Company is into the business of trading and investment in securities.The Companys wholly owned subsidiary, Kamala Udyoga Ltd was merged with the Company in April, 2012 and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on May 14, 2012.During the year 2023, the Company has started new segment / business activities viz. engineering business along with its existing business of general trading.
Company FAQs

What is the Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd share price today?

The Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹15.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd is 0 and 0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹6.58 and ₹20.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd?

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.60%, 3 Years at -1.08%, 1 Year at 60.61%, 6 Month at -2.93%, 3 Month at 6.21% and 1 Month at -3.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 92.13 %

