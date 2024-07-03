Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹10.6
Prev. Close₹10.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹10.6
Day's Low₹10.3
52 Week's High₹20.95
52 Week's Low₹6.58
Book Value₹39.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.75
14.75
14.75
14.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.44
43.14
40.01
39.49
Net Worth
58.19
57.89
54.76
54.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.61
1.01
1.11
3.86
yoy growth (%)
-39.99
-9.12
-71.05
-42.11
Raw materials
0
0
0
-2.67
As % of sales
0
0
0
69.24
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.23
-0.21
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.99
1.34
1.63
1.35
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.33
-0.42
-0.3
Working capital
7.18
-4.94
1.41
-8.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.99
-9.12
-71.05
-42.11
Op profit growth
-63.9
-14.74
-8.43
105.1
EBIT growth
-25.5
-17.82
20.26
26.58
Net profit growth
-25.54
-17.16
14.74
47.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Shankar Das Vairagi
Managing Director
Harendra Kumar Gupta
Executive Director
Rekha Soni.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Varun Kumar Choubisa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yashwant Kumar Choubisa
Independent Director
Jitendra Kavdia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Svaraj Trading and Agencies Limited was incorporated on 07 March, 1980. The Company is into the business of trading and investment in securities.The Companys wholly owned subsidiary, Kamala Udyoga Ltd was merged with the Company in April, 2012 and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on May 14, 2012.During the year 2023, the Company has started new segment / business activities viz. engineering business along with its existing business of general trading.
The Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹15.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd is 0 and 0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹6.58 and ₹20.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.60%, 3 Years at -1.08%, 1 Year at 60.61%, 6 Month at -2.93%, 3 Month at 6.21% and 1 Month at -3.20%.
