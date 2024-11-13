iifl-logo-icon 1
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd Board Meeting

Svaraj Trading CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SVARAJ TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Meeting held on November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 03, 2024.
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
SVARAJ TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial result of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
SVARAJ TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
SVARAJ TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 312023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, January 19, 2024, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

