|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|SVARAJ TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Meeting held on November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|SVARAJ TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial result of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|SVARAJ TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|SVARAJ TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 312023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, January 19, 2024, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.