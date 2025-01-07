iifl-logo-icon 1
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.52
(2.14%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.61

1.01

1.11

3.86

yoy growth (%)

-39.99

-9.12

-71.05

-42.11

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.67

As % of sales

0

0

0

69.24

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.23

-0.21

-0.2

As % of sales

38.06

23.5

19.14

5.34

Other costs

-0.15

-0.16

-0.19

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.96

16.68

17.1

5.25

Operating profit

0.21

0.6

0.71

0.77

OPM

35.97

59.8

63.75

20.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.78

0.73

0.92

0.58

Profit before tax

0.99

1.34

1.63

1.35

Taxes

-0.25

-0.33

-0.42

-0.3

Tax rate

-25.17

-25.14

-25.75

-22.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.74

1

1.21

1.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.74

1

1.21

1.05

yoy growth (%)

-25.54

-17.16

14.74

47.15

NPM

122.58

98.78

108.36

27.34

