|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.61
1.01
1.11
3.86
yoy growth (%)
-39.99
-9.12
-71.05
-42.11
Raw materials
0
0
0
-2.67
As % of sales
0
0
0
69.24
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.23
-0.21
-0.2
As % of sales
38.06
23.5
19.14
5.34
Other costs
-0.15
-0.16
-0.19
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.96
16.68
17.1
5.25
Operating profit
0.21
0.6
0.71
0.77
OPM
35.97
59.8
63.75
20.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.78
0.73
0.92
0.58
Profit before tax
0.99
1.34
1.63
1.35
Taxes
-0.25
-0.33
-0.42
-0.3
Tax rate
-25.17
-25.14
-25.75
-22.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.74
1
1.21
1.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.74
1
1.21
1.05
yoy growth (%)
-25.54
-17.16
14.74
47.15
NPM
122.58
98.78
108.36
27.34
