Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.3
(-2.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Svaraj Trading FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.99

1.34

1.63

1.35

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.33

-0.42

-0.3

Working capital

7.18

-4.94

1.41

-8.58

Other operating items

Operating

7.92

-3.93

2.62

-7.52

Capital expenditure

0

0.02

0

-0.01

Free cash flow

7.92

-3.91

2.62

-7.53

Equity raised

77.48

74.16

70.33

34.78

Investing

-6.65

6.65

0

33.34

Financing

0

0

0

0.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

78.75

76.89

72.95

60.59

