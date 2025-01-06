Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.99
1.34
1.63
1.35
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.33
-0.42
-0.3
Working capital
7.18
-4.94
1.41
-8.58
Other operating items
Operating
7.92
-3.93
2.62
-7.52
Capital expenditure
0
0.02
0
-0.01
Free cash flow
7.92
-3.91
2.62
-7.53
Equity raised
77.48
74.16
70.33
34.78
Investing
-6.65
6.65
0
33.34
Financing
0
0
0
0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
78.75
76.89
72.95
60.59
