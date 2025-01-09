Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd Management Discussions

This report covers the operations and financial performance of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 and forms part of the Annual Report.

During the year, the Company has been able to maintain its steady performance during the year under review. Your Companys performance for the year 2023-24 has to be viewed in the context of aforesaid economic and market environment.

OPERATING RESULTS OF THE COMPANY

The Gross revenue of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 stood at Nil as against Nil for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Company has incurred a loss of Rs. 0.51 Lakhs for the Year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to Rs. 8.22 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023.

OPPORTUNITIES

? There is a provision of more FDI and investment opportunities.

? Withdrawal of quota restriction is contributing immensely in market development ? The global needs are being catered with product development.

? An upsurge in the purchasing power and disposable income of Indian customers has opened room for new market development.

THREATS

? Inflation could trigger increase in consumer price inflation, which would dampen growth. ? Striking a balance between demand and supply. ? Unfavorable economic development.

? Market risk arising from changes in the value of financial instruments as a result of changes in market variables like interest rate and exchange rates.

PROSPECT & OUTLOOK

? The management is of the view that the future prospects of your Company are bright and the performance in the current year is expected to be very well. The committed customers of the Company are expected to place more orders, which ultimately affect the top line of the Company, positively.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company has taken adequate preventive ad precautionary measures to overcome all negative factors responsible for low trend to ensure steady growth.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

There are well-established procedures for Internal Controls for operations of the Company. The finance & audit functions are well equipped with professionally experienced qualified personnel & play important roles in implementing the statutory obligations. The Company has constituted Audit Committee for guidance and proper control of affairs of the Company.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Human Resources are highly valued assets at Svaraj Trading and Agencies Limited. The Company seeks to attract, retain and nurture technical & managerial talent across its operations and continues to create, sustain the environment that brings out the best in our people with emphasis on training, learning & development. It aims at career progression and fulfilling satisfactory needs. Performance is recognized and rewarded through up gradation & job enrichment, performance incentives.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations, predictions and assumptions may be "FORWARD LOOKING" within the meaning of applicable Laws and Regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed herein, important factors that could influence the Companys operations include domestic economic Conditions affecting demand, supply, price conditions, and change in Governments regulations, tax regimes, other statutes and other factors such as industrial relations.