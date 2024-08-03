|Purpose
|AGM 28/08/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulation, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, August 22, 2024 to Wednesday, August 28, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024) Proceeding and Voting results of the 44th Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the Company held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)
