Svaraj Trading and Agencies Limited was incorporated on 07 March, 1980. The Company is into the business of trading and investment in securities.The Companys wholly owned subsidiary, Kamala Udyoga Ltd was merged with the Company in April, 2012 and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on May 14, 2012.During the year 2023, the Company has started new segment / business activities viz. engineering business along with its existing business of general trading.
