Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.19
1.19
1.19
1.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.39
3.28
3.13
3.01
Net Worth
4.58
4.47
4.32
4.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.58
4.47
4.32
4.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.3
4.43
4.2
3.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.34
4.47
4.22
3.31
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
Cash
0.29
0.03
0.12
0.89
Total Assets
4.59
4.46
4.32
4.19
