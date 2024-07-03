Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹79.04
Prev. Close₹75.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹79.04
Day's Low₹79.04
52 Week's High₹106
52 Week's Low₹45.1
Book Value₹38.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.41
P/E127.59
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.19
1.19
1.19
1.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.39
3.28
3.13
3.01
Net Worth
4.58
4.47
4.32
4.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.09
0.09
0.06
0.16
yoy growth (%)
0
50
-63.22
-59.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
0
22.91
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.06
-0.05
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0.02
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
1.6
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.82
0.06
-0.64
-2.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
50
-63.22
-59.16
Op profit growth
73.92
-53.95
97.04
-478.01
EBIT growth
9,230.76
-101.01
-175.02
-549.39
Net profit growth
2,172.6
-106.3
-155.78
-703.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sumit Gupta
Independent Director
Raman Mittal.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
POOJA MATHUR
Whole Time Director & CFO
PRABHJOT KAUR
Whole Time Director & CEO
Vinod Bala
Additional Director
ANMOL VERMA
Additional Director
ANUPMA KASHYAP
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
CHETAN MALIK
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd
Summary
Swagtam Trading & Services Limited was incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 30 December, 1984. Subsequently, the Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on 5 February, 1985. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of real estate, commission, agents, traders, brokers, purchase & sale of bullion, commodities, etc., underwriters relating to purchase / sale of flats, plots, farms, commercial space, and consultants & service providers, etc.The Company was incorporated with the main objects to invest in properties, debentures, securities, business of Gems & Jewellery and to do the business of promoters, investment consultants etc.
Read More
The Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd is ₹9.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd is 127.59 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd is ₹45.1 and ₹106 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.20%, 3 Years at 17.21%, 1 Year at 11.61%, 6 Month at -11.44%, 3 Month at 5.26% and 1 Month at 27.53%.
