iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd Share Price

79.04
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79.04
  • Day's High79.04
  • 52 Wk High106
  • Prev. Close75.28
  • Day's Low79.04
  • 52 Wk Low 45.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.52
  • P/E127.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.51
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.41
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

79.04

Prev. Close

75.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.52

Day's High

79.04

Day's Low

79.04

52 Week's High

106

52 Week's Low

45.1

Book Value

38.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.41

P/E

127.59

EPS

0.59

Divi. Yield

0

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.12%

Non-Promoter- 96.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.19

1.19

1.19

1.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.39

3.28

3.13

3.01

Net Worth

4.58

4.47

4.32

4.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.09

0.09

0.06

0.16

yoy growth (%)

0

50

-63.22

-59.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0

0

22.91

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.06

-0.05

-0.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

0

0.02

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

1.6

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.82

0.06

-0.64

-2.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

50

-63.22

-59.16

Op profit growth

73.92

-53.95

97.04

-478.01

EBIT growth

9,230.76

-101.01

-175.02

-549.39

Net profit growth

2,172.6

-106.3

-155.78

-703.33

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sumit Gupta

Independent Director

Raman Mittal.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

POOJA MATHUR

Whole Time Director & CFO

PRABHJOT KAUR

Whole Time Director & CEO

Vinod Bala

Additional Director

ANMOL VERMA

Additional Director

ANUPMA KASHYAP

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

CHETAN MALIK

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd

Summary

Swagtam Trading & Services Limited was incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 30 December, 1984. Subsequently, the Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on 5 February, 1985. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of real estate, commission, agents, traders, brokers, purchase & sale of bullion, commodities, etc., underwriters relating to purchase / sale of flats, plots, farms, commercial space, and consultants & service providers, etc.The Company was incorporated with the main objects to invest in properties, debentures, securities, business of Gems & Jewellery and to do the business of promoters, investment consultants etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd share price today?

The Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd is ₹9.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd is 127.59 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd is ₹45.1 and ₹106 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd?

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.20%, 3 Years at 17.21%, 1 Year at 11.61%, 6 Month at -11.44%, 3 Month at 5.26% and 1 Month at 27.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.12 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.