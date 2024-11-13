iifl-logo-icon 1
Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd Board Meeting

72
(-4.51%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Swagtam Trading CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Swagtam Trading & Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting & Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Swagtam Trading & Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results of Quarter ended 30-June-2024 and Limited Review Report To approve NOTICE of AGM along with Notes. Outcome of Board meeting for Unaudited Financial Result for Q E 30.06.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Discrepancies received from the BSE (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Swagtam Trading & Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Listing Agreement(s) with BSE Ltd. & CSE Notice is hereby given that Meeting(s) of Nomination & Remuneration Committee & of Audit Committee & Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on FRIDAY - 24.05.2024 at 10:00 & 10:30 & 11:30 A.M. respectively at its Regd. Office inter-alia to consider approve & adopt Audited Financial Results of QUARTER & HALF-YEAR & YEAR ended 31.03.2024 alongwith half-yearly Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31.03.2024 Audit Report & Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors Trading Window in equity shares will remain closed from 01.04.2024 to 30.05.2024 for all insiders to consider & adopt Secretarial Audit Report & Secretarial Compliance Report from PCS to re-constitute various statutory Committee(s) and Any other matter with the permission of Chair. OUTCOME of Board Meeting and Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Year ended 31.03.2024, accordingly, the said Outcome of Board Meeting & Audited Financial Results of FY ended 31.03.2024 & SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT & SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT, etc. are uploaded at BSE Listing Portal, displayed at Companys website and also Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Year ended 31.03.2024 & Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
Swagtam Trading & Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 01/2024-25 Meeting(s) of Remuneration & Nomination Committee and Audit Committee and Board of Directors will be held at its Regd. Office on FRIDAY - 19.04.2024 at 03:00 & 03:30 & 04:00 P.M. respectively NEWSPAPER PUBLICATION OF NOTICE/INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING - FRIDAY 19.04.2024 AT 4 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.04.2024) OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - 19.0.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Swagtam Trading & Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider & appoint Additional Director(s) & also Women Director; to consider Resignation Letter dated 31.01.2024 from WTD & CFO Mrs. PRABHJOT KAUR; to consider & appoint WTD & CFO; to consider approve & adopt Un-Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Nine-Months ended 31.12.2023 alongwith Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors Trading Window in equity shares will remain closed from 01.01.2024 to 15.02.2024 for all insiders OUTCOME PF BOARD MEETING 12-02-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

