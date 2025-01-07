Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.09
0.09
0.06
0.16
yoy growth (%)
0
50
-63.22
-59.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
0
22.91
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.06
-0.05
-0.08
As % of sales
97.01
74.23
93.51
51.71
Other costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.08
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
71.66
65.25
135.13
49.38
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.03
-0.07
-0.03
OPM
-68.67
-39.48
-128.64
-24.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-4.09
-3.89
-5.81
0
Other income
0.03
0.03
0.1
0
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0.02
-0.03
Taxes
0
1.6
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-10.35
-5.09
-38.41
-17.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
0
0.01
-0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
0
0.01
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
2,172.6
-106.3
-155.78
-703.33
NPM
-26.47
-1.16
27.72
-18.27
No Record Found
