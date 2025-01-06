Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0.02
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
1.6
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.82
0.06
-0.64
-2.52
Other operating items
Operating
0.79
0.05
-0.62
-2.55
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.01
Free cash flow
0.79
0.05
-0.62
-2.54
Equity raised
6.06
6.05
5.99
6.02
Investing
-0.01
0
0
0.01
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.85
6.1
5.36
3.49
