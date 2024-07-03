Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd Summary

Swagtam Trading & Services Limited was incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 30 December, 1984. Subsequently, the Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on 5 February, 1985. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of real estate, commission, agents, traders, brokers, purchase & sale of bullion, commodities, etc., underwriters relating to purchase / sale of flats, plots, farms, commercial space, and consultants & service providers, etc.The Company was incorporated with the main objects to invest in properties, debentures, securities, business of Gems & Jewellery and to do the business of promoters, investment consultants etc.