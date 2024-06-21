|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|29 May 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|EGM 21/06/2024 Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024) Scrutinizer Report on voting through electronic means in term of sections 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 real with the Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 for Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM/ the meeting) of the Company held through Video Conferencing (VC) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.