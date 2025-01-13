Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.26
10.85
12.92
10.9
Net Worth
24.26
19.85
16.92
14.9
Minority Interest
Debt
14.77
7.3
7.1
8.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
39.03
27.15
24.02
23.1
Fixed Assets
1.84
1.93
2.06
2.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.27
4.76
4.46
3.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.33
0.34
0.34
0.35
Networking Capital
20.45
20.06
17.08
16.81
Inventories
17.22
16.76
15.66
14.61
Inventory Days
569.85
627.9
Sundry Debtors
0.16
0.28
0.52
1.35
Debtor Days
18.92
58.02
Other Current Assets
11.98
12.47
10.64
10.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Creditor Days
1.81
2.14
Other Current Liabilities
-8.88
-9.4
-9.69
-9.18
Cash
9.13
0.05
0.06
0.11
Total Assets
39.02
27.14
24
23.12
