Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.46
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Swasti Vin. Art FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.04

2.43

1.67

3.48

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.23

-0.29

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.51

-0.65

-0.47

-1.05

Working capital

0.76

1.19

2.14

0.58

Other operating items

Operating

2.11

2.73

3.04

2.71

Capital expenditure

0

0

1.15

0.31

Free cash flow

2.1

2.73

4.19

3.02

Equity raised

22.28

17.09

13.74

10.83

Investing

0.83

2.03

1.03

0.34

Financing

2.82

0.89

3.41

8.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.8

Net in cash

28.04

22.75

22.38

23.72

