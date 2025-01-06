Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.04
2.43
1.67
3.48
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.23
-0.29
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.51
-0.65
-0.47
-1.05
Working capital
0.76
1.19
2.14
0.58
Other operating items
Operating
2.11
2.73
3.04
2.71
Capital expenditure
0
0
1.15
0.31
Free cash flow
2.1
2.73
4.19
3.02
Equity raised
22.28
17.09
13.74
10.83
Investing
0.83
2.03
1.03
0.34
Financing
2.82
0.89
3.41
8.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.8
Net in cash
28.04
22.75
22.38
23.72
