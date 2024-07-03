Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹4.8
Prev. Close₹4.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.02
Day's High₹4.85
Day's Low₹4.41
52 Week's High₹5.96
52 Week's Low₹3.51
Book Value₹2.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.14
P/E26.11
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.26
10.85
12.92
10.9
Net Worth
24.26
19.85
16.92
14.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.03
8.49
9.45
9.72
yoy growth (%)
18.1
-10.18
-2.75
10.09
Raw materials
0.14
0.09
0.2
-0.12
As % of sales
1.4
1.12
2.17
1.23
Employee costs
-2.43
-1.76
-2.24
-1.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.04
2.43
1.67
3.48
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.23
-0.29
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.51
-0.65
-0.47
-1.05
Working capital
0.76
1.19
2.14
0.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.1
-10.18
-2.75
10.09
Op profit growth
-18.04
25.14
-40.35
-13.8
EBIT growth
-15.71
30.12
-38.31
-14.28
Net profit growth
-13.78
48.06
-50.54
-5.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
259.8
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
239.65
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
459.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
172.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
668.35
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh Poddar
Joint Managing Director
Rajesh Poddar
Whole-time Director
Rhea Poddar
Whole-time Director
Shilpa Dinesh Poddar
Director
Sanjiv Rungta
Director
Rakesh N Garodia
Director
Madhusudan Lohia
Director
Aryan Poddar.
Whole-time Director
Prabhat Dinesh Poddar
Reports by Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd
Summary
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Swasti Vinayaka Gems Corporation Limited in June, 1985. The Company changed its name to Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Limited on August 11, 2010. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of artifacts consisting of a collection of gemstone sculptures. It is in the business of gems and jewelry, and real estate. It trades in diamonds, precious stones, and jewelry; manufactures artifacts; and lets out properties. It offers gemstone carvings, signio paintings, and couture jewelry through showrooms.
Read More
The Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd is ₹40.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd is 26.11 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd is ₹3.51 and ₹5.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.05%, 3 Years at 6.24%, 1 Year at 19.59%, 6 Month at 4.91%, 3 Month at -4.47% and 1 Month at 5.38%.
