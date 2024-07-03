Summary

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Swasti Vinayaka Gems Corporation Limited in June, 1985. The Company changed its name to Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Limited on August 11, 2010. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of artifacts consisting of a collection of gemstone sculptures. It is in the business of gems and jewelry, and real estate. It trades in diamonds, precious stones, and jewelry; manufactures artifacts; and lets out properties. It offers gemstone carvings, signio paintings, and couture jewelry through showrooms.

