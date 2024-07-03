iifl-logo-icon 1
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd Share Price

4.46
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

  • Open4.8
  • Day's High4.85
  • 52 Wk High5.96
  • Prev. Close4.7
  • Day's Low4.41
  • 52 Wk Low 3.51
  • Turnover (lac)3.02
  • P/E26.11
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.79
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.00%

Non-Promoter- 490.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.26

10.85

12.92

10.9

Net Worth

24.26

19.85

16.92

14.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

10.03

8.49

9.45

9.72

yoy growth (%)

18.1

-10.18

-2.75

10.09

Raw materials

0.14

0.09

0.2

-0.12

As % of sales

1.4

1.12

2.17

1.23

Employee costs

-2.43

-1.76

-2.24

-1.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.04

2.43

1.67

3.48

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.23

-0.29

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.51

-0.65

-0.47

-1.05

Working capital

0.76

1.19

2.14

0.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.1

-10.18

-2.75

10.09

Op profit growth

-18.04

25.14

-40.35

-13.8

EBIT growth

-15.71

30.12

-38.31

-14.28

Net profit growth

-13.78

48.06

-50.54

-5.27

No Record Found

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

259.8

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

239.65

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

459.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

172.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

668.35

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dinesh Poddar

Joint Managing Director

Rajesh Poddar

Whole-time Director

Rhea Poddar

Whole-time Director

Shilpa Dinesh Poddar

Director

Sanjiv Rungta

Director

Rakesh N Garodia

Director

Madhusudan Lohia

Director

Aryan Poddar.

Whole-time Director

Prabhat Dinesh Poddar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd

Summary

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Swasti Vinayaka Gems Corporation Limited in June, 1985. The Company changed its name to Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Limited on August 11, 2010. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of artifacts consisting of a collection of gemstone sculptures. It is in the business of gems and jewelry, and real estate. It trades in diamonds, precious stones, and jewelry; manufactures artifacts; and lets out properties. It offers gemstone carvings, signio paintings, and couture jewelry through showrooms.
Company FAQs

What is the Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd is ₹40.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd is 26.11 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd is ₹3.51 and ₹5.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd?

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.05%, 3 Years at 6.24%, 1 Year at 19.59%, 6 Month at 4.91%, 3 Month at -4.47% and 1 Month at 5.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.00 %

