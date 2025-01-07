Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.03
8.49
9.45
9.72
yoy growth (%)
18.1
-10.18
-2.75
10.09
Raw materials
0.14
0.09
0.2
-0.12
As % of sales
1.4
1.12
2.17
1.23
Employee costs
-2.43
-1.76
-2.24
-1.91
As % of sales
24.31
20.82
23.78
19.65
Other costs
-4.99
-3.47
-4.74
-3.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.76
40.92
50.13
33.03
Operating profit
2.74
3.34
2.67
4.48
OPM
27.32
39.37
28.26
46.07
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.23
-0.29
-0.3
Interest expense
-0.79
-0.93
-0.91
-0.71
Other income
0.27
0.26
0.21
0.02
Profit before tax
2.04
2.43
1.67
3.48
Taxes
-0.51
-0.65
-0.47
-1.05
Tax rate
-25.03
-26.84
-28.26
-30.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.53
1.77
1.2
2.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.53
1.77
1.2
2.43
yoy growth (%)
-13.78
48.06
-50.54
-5.27
NPM
15.29
20.95
12.71
24.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.