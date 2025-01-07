iifl-logo-icon 1
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.4
(-0.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

10.03

8.49

9.45

9.72

yoy growth (%)

18.1

-10.18

-2.75

10.09

Raw materials

0.14

0.09

0.2

-0.12

As % of sales

1.4

1.12

2.17

1.23

Employee costs

-2.43

-1.76

-2.24

-1.91

As % of sales

24.31

20.82

23.78

19.65

Other costs

-4.99

-3.47

-4.74

-3.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.76

40.92

50.13

33.03

Operating profit

2.74

3.34

2.67

4.48

OPM

27.32

39.37

28.26

46.07

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.23

-0.29

-0.3

Interest expense

-0.79

-0.93

-0.91

-0.71

Other income

0.27

0.26

0.21

0.02

Profit before tax

2.04

2.43

1.67

3.48

Taxes

-0.51

-0.65

-0.47

-1.05

Tax rate

-25.03

-26.84

-28.26

-30.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.53

1.77

1.2

2.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.53

1.77

1.2

2.43

yoy growth (%)

-13.78

48.06

-50.54

-5.27

NPM

15.29

20.95

12.71

24.99

