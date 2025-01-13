Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
94
94
91.29
88.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
192.45
162.01
130.94
98.84
Net Worth
286.45
256.01
222.23
187.59
Minority Interest
Debt
71.65
83.18
57.79
62.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.81
5.1
5.18
4.82
Total Liabilities
363.91
344.29
285.2
254.5
Fixed Assets
119.75
116.32
99.94
91.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
66.22
64.13
43.32
11.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.83
0.68
0.6
0.38
Networking Capital
109.27
154.59
140.94
87.01
Inventories
21.08
20.77
19.51
22.56
Inventory Days
33.63
Sundry Debtors
93.21
75.14
67.55
74.82
Debtor Days
111.55
Other Current Assets
23.4
92
77.53
27.17
Sundry Creditors
-14.3
-21.35
-14.62
-29.51
Creditor Days
43.99
Other Current Liabilities
-14.12
-11.97
-9.03
-8.03
Cash
67.83
8.58
0.39
64.2
Total Assets
363.9
344.3
285.19
254.49
