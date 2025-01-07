iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.57
(-0.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

244.8

205.51

158.63

184.82

yoy growth (%)

19.12

29.55

-14.17

0.5

Raw materials

-161.46

-151.62

-108.94

-128.11

As % of sales

65.95

73.77

68.68

69.31

Employee costs

-19.66

-16.29

-15.04

-14.49

As % of sales

8.03

7.92

9.48

7.84

Other costs

-25.83

-20.95

-22.96

-25.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.55

10.19

14.47

13.99

Operating profit

37.83

16.64

11.67

16.35

OPM

15.45

8.09

7.35

8.84

Depreciation

-4.03

-4.06

-3.72

-3.12

Interest expense

-0.27

-0.46

-0.26

-0.3

Other income

7.14

5.22

4.43

3.08

Profit before tax

40.67

17.34

12.11

16

Taxes

-11.53

-3.03

-3.36

-5.34

Tax rate

-28.35

-17.5

-27.79

-33.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

29.14

14.3

8.74

10.66

Exceptional items

0.02

-0.05

-0.1

0

Net profit

29.17

14.25

8.64

10.65

yoy growth (%)

104.66

64.83

-18.82

2.86

NPM

11.91

6.93

5.45

5.76

Syncom Formul. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.