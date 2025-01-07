Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
244.8
205.51
158.63
184.82
yoy growth (%)
19.12
29.55
-14.17
0.5
Raw materials
-161.46
-151.62
-108.94
-128.11
As % of sales
65.95
73.77
68.68
69.31
Employee costs
-19.66
-16.29
-15.04
-14.49
As % of sales
8.03
7.92
9.48
7.84
Other costs
-25.83
-20.95
-22.96
-25.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.55
10.19
14.47
13.99
Operating profit
37.83
16.64
11.67
16.35
OPM
15.45
8.09
7.35
8.84
Depreciation
-4.03
-4.06
-3.72
-3.12
Interest expense
-0.27
-0.46
-0.26
-0.3
Other income
7.14
5.22
4.43
3.08
Profit before tax
40.67
17.34
12.11
16
Taxes
-11.53
-3.03
-3.36
-5.34
Tax rate
-28.35
-17.5
-27.79
-33.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
29.14
14.3
8.74
10.66
Exceptional items
0.02
-0.05
-0.1
0
Net profit
29.17
14.25
8.64
10.65
yoy growth (%)
104.66
64.83
-18.82
2.86
NPM
11.91
6.93
5.45
5.76
