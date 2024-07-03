Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1988, Syncom Formulations (India) Limited was converted into a public limited company in Jun.92. The Company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry represents synergistic combination of commitment and consistency. Syncom possesses the manufacturing strength in its own manufacturing set-up at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Established in 1988, Syncom plant is geared up with latest production machineries and maintains high quality standards. Currently, the Company manufactures and markets more than 200 pharmaceutical formulations products in various dosage forms like Tablets, Capsules, Liquids Orals, Liquid Vials and Ampoule Injections & Dry Vial injections, Dry Syrups, Ointments and Inhalers.The company set up a manufacturing facility at Palghar, Thane to produce pharmaceutical formulations. Commercial production commenced in Apr.89. Promoters are Kedarmal Bankda, Vijay Kumar Bankda and Ajay Kumar Bankda.In addition to pharmaceutical formulations in the form of tablets, capsules, liquids and dry powders, the company also manufactures injectibles and ear/eye drops on a loan licence basis.In 1994, the company undertook an expansion programme of setting up a new plant for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The project which was financed through a public issue made in Jan.94 was completed in 1995.During the year 1997-98, the Company has further diversified into Ethical Operations by introducing the range

