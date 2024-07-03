iifl-logo-icon 1
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd Share Price

19.67
(-5.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:54 PM

  • Open20.79
  • Day's High21
  • 52 Wk High27.9
  • Prev. Close20.72
  • Day's Low19.64
  • 52 Wk Low 10.95
  • Turnover (lac)583.39
  • P/E60.97
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.25
  • EPS0.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,848.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

20.79

Prev. Close

20.72

Turnover(Lac.)

583.39

Day's High

21

Day's Low

19.64

52 Week's High

27.9

52 Week's Low

10.95

Book Value

3.25

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,848.98

P/E

60.97

EPS

0.34

Divi. Yield

0

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 49.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

94

94

91.29

88.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

192.45

162.01

130.94

98.84

Net Worth

286.45

256.01

222.23

187.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

244.8

205.51

158.63

184.82

yoy growth (%)

19.12

29.55

-14.17

0.5

Raw materials

-161.46

-151.62

-108.94

-128.11

As % of sales

65.95

73.77

68.68

69.31

Employee costs

-19.66

-16.29

-15.04

-14.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.67

17.34

12.11

16

Depreciation

-4.03

-4.06

-3.72

-3.12

Tax paid

-11.53

-3.03

-3.36

-5.34

Working capital

84.97

9.2

8.52

11.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.12

29.55

-14.17

0.5

Op profit growth

127.39

42.55

-28.62

-1.5

EBIT growth

130.01

43.76

-24.08

0.23

Net profit growth

104.66

64.83

-18.82

2.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

263.39

224.25

219.66

182.75

181.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

263.39

224.25

219.66

182.75

181.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.53

14.61

12.02

4.86

4.66

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Kedarmal Bankda

Managing Director

Vijay Shankarlal Bankda

Whole-time Director

Rinki Bankda

Independent Director

Ruchi Jindal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaishali Agrawal

Independent Director

Ritesh Kumar Lunkad

Independent Director

Ankit Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1988, Syncom Formulations (India) Limited was converted into a public limited company in Jun.92. The Company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry represents synergistic combination of commitment and consistency. Syncom possesses the manufacturing strength in its own manufacturing set-up at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Established in 1988, Syncom plant is geared up with latest production machineries and maintains high quality standards. Currently, the Company manufactures and markets more than 200 pharmaceutical formulations products in various dosage forms like Tablets, Capsules, Liquids Orals, Liquid Vials and Ampoule Injections & Dry Vial injections, Dry Syrups, Ointments and Inhalers.The company set up a manufacturing facility at Palghar, Thane to produce pharmaceutical formulations. Commercial production commenced in Apr.89. Promoters are Kedarmal Bankda, Vijay Kumar Bankda and Ajay Kumar Bankda.In addition to pharmaceutical formulations in the form of tablets, capsules, liquids and dry powders, the company also manufactures injectibles and ear/eye drops on a loan licence basis.In 1994, the company undertook an expansion programme of setting up a new plant for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The project which was financed through a public issue made in Jan.94 was completed in 1995.During the year 1997-98, the Company has further diversified into Ethical Operations by introducing the range
Company FAQs

What is the Syncom Formulations India Ltd share price today?

The Syncom Formulations India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Syncom Formulations India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Syncom Formulations India Ltd is ₹1848.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Syncom Formulations India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Syncom Formulations India Ltd is 60.97 and 6.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Syncom Formulations India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Syncom Formulations India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Syncom Formulations India Ltd is ₹10.95 and ₹27.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Syncom Formulations India Ltd?

Syncom Formulations India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 36.76%, 1 Year at 31.56%, 6 Month at 62.00%, 3 Month at -2.81% and 1 Month at -6.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Syncom Formulations India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Syncom Formulations India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.57 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 49.33 %

