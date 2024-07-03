Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹20.79
Prev. Close₹20.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹583.39
Day's High₹21
Day's Low₹19.64
52 Week's High₹27.9
52 Week's Low₹10.95
Book Value₹3.25
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,848.98
P/E60.97
EPS0.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
94
94
91.29
88.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
192.45
162.01
130.94
98.84
Net Worth
286.45
256.01
222.23
187.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
244.8
205.51
158.63
184.82
yoy growth (%)
19.12
29.55
-14.17
0.5
Raw materials
-161.46
-151.62
-108.94
-128.11
As % of sales
65.95
73.77
68.68
69.31
Employee costs
-19.66
-16.29
-15.04
-14.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.67
17.34
12.11
16
Depreciation
-4.03
-4.06
-3.72
-3.12
Tax paid
-11.53
-3.03
-3.36
-5.34
Working capital
84.97
9.2
8.52
11.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.12
29.55
-14.17
0.5
Op profit growth
127.39
42.55
-28.62
-1.5
EBIT growth
130.01
43.76
-24.08
0.23
Net profit growth
104.66
64.83
-18.82
2.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
263.39
224.25
219.66
182.75
181.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
263.39
224.25
219.66
182.75
181.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.53
14.61
12.02
4.86
4.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Kedarmal Bankda
Managing Director
Vijay Shankarlal Bankda
Whole-time Director
Rinki Bankda
Independent Director
Ruchi Jindal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaishali Agrawal
Independent Director
Ritesh Kumar Lunkad
Independent Director
Ankit Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1988, Syncom Formulations (India) Limited was converted into a public limited company in Jun.92. The Company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry represents synergistic combination of commitment and consistency. Syncom possesses the manufacturing strength in its own manufacturing set-up at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Established in 1988, Syncom plant is geared up with latest production machineries and maintains high quality standards. Currently, the Company manufactures and markets more than 200 pharmaceutical formulations products in various dosage forms like Tablets, Capsules, Liquids Orals, Liquid Vials and Ampoule Injections & Dry Vial injections, Dry Syrups, Ointments and Inhalers.The company set up a manufacturing facility at Palghar, Thane to produce pharmaceutical formulations. Commercial production commenced in Apr.89. Promoters are Kedarmal Bankda, Vijay Kumar Bankda and Ajay Kumar Bankda.In addition to pharmaceutical formulations in the form of tablets, capsules, liquids and dry powders, the company also manufactures injectibles and ear/eye drops on a loan licence basis.In 1994, the company undertook an expansion programme of setting up a new plant for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The project which was financed through a public issue made in Jan.94 was completed in 1995.During the year 1997-98, the Company has further diversified into Ethical Operations by introducing the range
The Syncom Formulations India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Syncom Formulations India Ltd is ₹1848.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Syncom Formulations India Ltd is 60.97 and 6.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Syncom Formulations India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Syncom Formulations India Ltd is ₹10.95 and ₹27.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Syncom Formulations India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 36.76%, 1 Year at 31.56%, 6 Month at 62.00%, 3 Month at -2.81% and 1 Month at -6.07%.
