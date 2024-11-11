iifl-logo-icon 1
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd Board Meeting

18.29
(2.01%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:29:39 PM

Syncom Formul. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we are pleased to inform that 3/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 11th day of November 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office situated at 207 Saket Nagar Near Saket Club Indore (M.P.) 452018. Submission of Financials for the Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we are pleased to inform that 2/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th day of August 2024at 4:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office situated at 207 Saket Nagar Near Saket Club Indore (M.P.) 452018 Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we are pleased to inform that 1/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 17th day of May 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office situated at 207 Saket Nagar Near Saket Club Indore (M.P.) 452018 to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: a) To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; b) To take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audit Report by Auditors for the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. c) To consider and approve other matter incidental thereto. Publication of Financial Results for year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we are pleased to inform that 5/2023-24 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th day of February 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Corporate Office situated at 207 Saket Nagar Near Saket Club Indore (M.P.) 452018 submission of unaudited standalone and consolidated financials for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

