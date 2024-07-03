Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
188.81
163.27
161.43
107.17
79.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
188.81
163.27
161.43
107.17
79.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
1.36
0.94
Other Income
10.43
7.83
6.33
0.58
0.66
Total Income
199.24
171.1
167.76
109.12
80.8
Total Expenditure
168.62
149.61
143.86
97.05
72.29
PBIDT
30.63
21.5
23.89
12.07
8.5
Interest
3.28
1.84
0.46
0.29
0.34
PBDT
27.35
19.66
23.43
11.77
8.16
Depreciation
3.42
3.37
2.94
2.3
2.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.5
4.06
5.21
2.41
1.25
Deferred Tax
0.51
0.63
0.25
0.36
0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
17.91
11.6
15.03
6.7
4.58
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
17.91
11.6
15.03
6.7
4.58
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.02
0
0.03
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
17.93
11.6
15
6.7
4.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.25
0.14
0.21
0.09
2.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
94
94
94
78.07
22.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
28,97,61,000
82,79,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
37.12
37.12
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
49,08,91,000
1,40,25,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
62.88
62.88
PBIDTM(%)
16.22
13.16
14.79
11.26
10.73
PBDTM(%)
14.48
12.04
14.51
10.98
10.3
PATM(%)
9.48
7.1
9.31
6.25
5.78
