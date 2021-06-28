Syncom Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.55
3.55
40
40
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0
0
-57.32
-52.42
Net Worth
3.55
3.55
-17.32
-12.42
Minority Interest
Debt
19.21
13.39
24.07
23.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.76
16.94
6.75
11.25
Fixed Assets
12.51
12.69
9.38
11.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.3
3.83
-6.71
-1.26
Inventories
1.5
0.24
0.45
2.01
Inventory Days
89.65
36.74
Sundry Debtors
1.69
0.09
0.16
0.25
Debtor Days
31.87
4.56
Other Current Assets
11.2
5.53
3.24
3.06
Sundry Creditors
-2.85
-0.64
-5.21
-5.45
Creditor Days
1,037.96
99.62
Other Current Liabilities
-2.24
-1.39
-5.35
-1.13
Cash
0.95
0.44
4.08
1.15
Total Assets
22.76
16.96
6.75
11.26
