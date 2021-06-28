iifl-logo-icon 1
Syncom Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

4.25
(2.41%)
Jun 28, 2021|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.55

3.55

40

40

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0

0

-57.32

-52.42

Net Worth

3.55

3.55

-17.32

-12.42

Minority Interest

Debt

19.21

13.39

24.07

23.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.76

16.94

6.75

11.25

Fixed Assets

12.51

12.69

9.38

11.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.3

3.83

-6.71

-1.26

Inventories

1.5

0.24

0.45

2.01

Inventory Days

89.65

36.74

Sundry Debtors

1.69

0.09

0.16

0.25

Debtor Days

31.87

4.56

Other Current Assets

11.2

5.53

3.24

3.06

Sundry Creditors

-2.85

-0.64

-5.21

-5.45

Creditor Days

1,037.96

99.62

Other Current Liabilities

-2.24

-1.39

-5.35

-1.13

Cash

0.95

0.44

4.08

1.15

Total Assets

22.76

16.96

6.75

11.26

