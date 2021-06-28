iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Syncom Healthcare Ltd Key Ratios

4.25
(2.41%)
Jun 28, 2021|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Syncom Healthcare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.71

-55.47

-35.19

-0.21

Op profit growth

131.54

-401.39

-59.33

-168.36

EBIT growth

86.91

399.46

21.61

-77.75

Net profit growth

-27.1

3,027.63

-9.53

-12.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-12.51

-4.06

0.6

0.95

EBIT margin

-20.57

-8.28

-0.73

-0.39

Net profit margin

-188.38

-194.55

-2.76

-1.98

RoCE

-11.38

-2.62

-0.39

-0.32

RoNW

-39.47

-18.41

-0.42

-0.47

RoA

-26.05

-15.38

-0.37

-0.41

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-20.49

-27.98

-2.01

-2.28

Book value per share

2.61

22.15

50.7

49.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.22

-0.2

-3.08

-2.47

P/B

1.74

0.25

0.12

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

-8.86

1,424.04

14.66

10.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

103.1

-18.89

-28.72

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

380.2

775.19

466.83

295.48

Inventory days

89.33

79.89

39.26

24.36

Creditor days

-134.39

-65.2

-22.08

-27.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

30.45

1.47

0.27

0.16

Net debt / equity

2.32

0.28

0.14

0.13

Net debt / op. profit

-4.68

-11.42

39.96

14.9

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.26

-68.3

-82.29

-87.53

Employee costs

-25.67

-16.72

-7.35

-4.33

Other costs

-28.57

-19.04

-9.74

-7.16

Syncom Healthcare Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Syncom Healthcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.