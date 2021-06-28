Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.71
-55.47
-35.19
-0.21
Op profit growth
131.54
-401.39
-59.33
-168.36
EBIT growth
86.91
399.46
21.61
-77.75
Net profit growth
-27.1
3,027.63
-9.53
-12.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-12.51
-4.06
0.6
0.95
EBIT margin
-20.57
-8.28
-0.73
-0.39
Net profit margin
-188.38
-194.55
-2.76
-1.98
RoCE
-11.38
-2.62
-0.39
-0.32
RoNW
-39.47
-18.41
-0.42
-0.47
RoA
-26.05
-15.38
-0.37
-0.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-20.49
-27.98
-2.01
-2.28
Book value per share
2.61
22.15
50.7
49.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.22
-0.2
-3.08
-2.47
P/B
1.74
0.25
0.12
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
-8.86
1,424.04
14.66
10.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
103.1
-18.89
-28.72
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
380.2
775.19
466.83
295.48
Inventory days
89.33
79.89
39.26
24.36
Creditor days
-134.39
-65.2
-22.08
-27.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
30.45
1.47
0.27
0.16
Net debt / equity
2.32
0.28
0.14
0.13
Net debt / op. profit
-4.68
-11.42
39.96
14.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.26
-68.3
-82.29
-87.53
Employee costs
-25.67
-16.72
-7.35
-4.33
Other costs
-28.57
-19.04
-9.74
-7.16
