Summary

Syncom Healthcare Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and trade of pharmaceutical formulations. The company manufactures a range of products such as Ethical drugs, Generic drugs, over the counter drugs (OTC) and Herbal formulations in various dosage forms and markets them under the trade mark, Syncom.The company also undertakes contract manufacturing for large variety of pharmaceutical formulations for a number of other pharmaceutical companies of national and international repute such as Lupin Ltd, Nicholas Piramal India Ltd, Galpha Laboratories Ltd, Percos India Pvt Ltd etc (under their own brands) located in India.The company manufactures various dosage forms, which include tablets, capsules, eye/ ear drops, ointment and creams and dry syrups. They have an established product-marketing network covering both metro and mini-metro cities, which enable them to reach their existing and potential customers through their network of distributors and dealers spread across the country. Syncom Healthcare Ltd was incorporated on July 29, 2002 for marketing of pharmaceutical formulations. The company was promoted by Ajay S Bankda and Jyoti Bankda. The company received the certificate for commencement of business on August 2, 2002. Initially, the company started their journey with the marketing of the pharmaceuticals products manufactured by others under their own brand. In May 10, 2004, the company entered into a Deed of Assignment of Trade Marks with Syncom Formulations (Indi

Read More