iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Syncom Healthcare Ltd Share Price

4.25
(2.41%)
Jun 28, 2021|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Syncom Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

4.1

Prev. Close

4.15

Turnover(Lac.)

14.14

Day's High

4.3

Day's Low

3.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Syncom Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Syncom Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Syncom Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:20 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.12%

Non-Promoter- 99.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Syncom Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.55

3.55

40

40

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0

0

-57.32

-52.42

Net Worth

3.55

3.55

-17.32

-12.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.83

19.96

41.53

52.83

yoy growth (%)

-90.82

-51.92

-21.4

-16.02

Raw materials

-2.57

-12.77

-24.19

-35.73

As % of sales

140.47

63.99

58.26

67.62

Employee costs

-1.67

-5.15

-10.66

-9.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.93

-4.14

-8.79

-7.71

Depreciation

-1.99

-2.29

-3.73

-4.6

Tax paid

0

0

0

-7.9

Working capital

-2.05

-18.82

-18.57

-22.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.82

-51.92

-21.4

-16.02

Op profit growth

80.81

-64.58

125.44

-461.18

EBIT growth

27.24

-54.65

84.32

352.73

Net profit growth

-58.1

-82.11

-15.79

2,102.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

41.85

55.67

122.89

189.86

191.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.85

55.67

122.89

189.86

191.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.01

1.31

0

Other Income

0.39

2.25

2.98

2.77

3.06

View Annually Results

Syncom Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Syncom Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sunita Garg

Independent Director

Tushar Patodia

Managing Director

Ajay Shankarlal Bankda

Director

Manoj Negi

Independent Director

Bhishampal Singh Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Syncom Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Syncom Healthcare Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and trade of pharmaceutical formulations. The company manufactures a range of products such as Ethical drugs, Generic drugs, over the counter drugs (OTC) and Herbal formulations in various dosage forms and markets them under the trade mark, Syncom.The company also undertakes contract manufacturing for large variety of pharmaceutical formulations for a number of other pharmaceutical companies of national and international repute such as Lupin Ltd, Nicholas Piramal India Ltd, Galpha Laboratories Ltd, Percos India Pvt Ltd etc (under their own brands) located in India.The company manufactures various dosage forms, which include tablets, capsules, eye/ ear drops, ointment and creams and dry syrups. They have an established product-marketing network covering both metro and mini-metro cities, which enable them to reach their existing and potential customers through their network of distributors and dealers spread across the country. Syncom Healthcare Ltd was incorporated on July 29, 2002 for marketing of pharmaceutical formulations. The company was promoted by Ajay S Bankda and Jyoti Bankda. The company received the certificate for commencement of business on August 2, 2002. Initially, the company started their journey with the marketing of the pharmaceuticals products manufactured by others under their own brand. In May 10, 2004, the company entered into a Deed of Assignment of Trade Marks with Syncom Formulations (Indi
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Syncom Healthcare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.