Syncom Healthcare Ltd Summary

Syncom Healthcare Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and trade of pharmaceutical formulations. The company manufactures a range of products such as Ethical drugs, Generic drugs, over the counter drugs (OTC) and Herbal formulations in various dosage forms and markets them under the trade mark, Syncom.The company also undertakes contract manufacturing for large variety of pharmaceutical formulations for a number of other pharmaceutical companies of national and international repute such as Lupin Ltd, Nicholas Piramal India Ltd, Galpha Laboratories Ltd, Percos India Pvt Ltd etc (under their own brands) located in India.The company manufactures various dosage forms, which include tablets, capsules, eye/ ear drops, ointment and creams and dry syrups. They have an established product-marketing network covering both metro and mini-metro cities, which enable them to reach their existing and potential customers through their network of distributors and dealers spread across the country. Syncom Healthcare Ltd was incorporated on July 29, 2002 for marketing of pharmaceutical formulations. The company was promoted by Ajay S Bankda and Jyoti Bankda. The company received the certificate for commencement of business on August 2, 2002. Initially, the company started their journey with the marketing of the pharmaceuticals products manufactured by others under their own brand. In May 10, 2004, the company entered into a Deed of Assignment of Trade Marks with Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd through which Syncom Formulations transferred and assigned various registered & pending trade marks & copy right for artistic works of various labels to the company. The company took over various domestic brands and domestic marketing network of Syncom Formulations.In the year 2005, the company initiated setting of a manufacturing unit at Selaqui, Dehradun in the state of Uttarakhand. In the year 2006, they set up a state-of-art manufacturing unit at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The unit commenced commercial production in November 2006. They produced all types of formulations, namely tablets, capsules, eye/ ear drops, ointments, dry powder, liquid syrup/ suspension and creams.In the year 2007, the company entered into an agreement for contract manufacturing with Lupin Ltd, Galpha Laboratories, Nicholas Piramal, etc for manufacturing their various range of products.In March 2010, the company entered into new contract manufacturing agreement with Kilitch Drugs to undertake manufacturing of products at its Dehradun facility. This will increase the volume of business with the existing reputed contract manufacturers.The company entered into an MoU with Advanced Techno Lab, based in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa, toll undertake product marketing activities in Congo. The company is in the process of setting up a new unit at Indore Special Economic Zone, at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh. The company has already obtained the Letter of Approval for setting up a pharmaceutical formulation unit in Indore SEZ.