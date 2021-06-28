Syncom Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.93
-4.14
-8.79
-7.71
Depreciation
-1.99
-2.29
-3.73
-4.6
Tax paid
0
0
0
-7.9
Working capital
-2.05
-18.82
-18.57
-22.8
Other operating items
Operating
-8.97
-25.25
-31.09
-43.02
Capital expenditure
0
0.05
0.01
-22.72
Free cash flow
-8.97
-25.2
-31.07
-65.74
Equity raised
-104.83
-70.23
72.06
234.04
Investing
0
0
-36.32
-54.49
Financing
1.7
15.43
11.33
-1.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-112.1
-80.01
15.99
112.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.