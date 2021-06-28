iifl-logo-icon 1
Syncom Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.25
(2.41%)
Jun 28, 2021|03:29:59 PM

Syncom Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.93

-4.14

-8.79

-7.71

Depreciation

-1.99

-2.29

-3.73

-4.6

Tax paid

0

0

0

-7.9

Working capital

-2.05

-18.82

-18.57

-22.8

Other operating items

Operating

-8.97

-25.25

-31.09

-43.02

Capital expenditure

0

0.05

0.01

-22.72

Free cash flow

-8.97

-25.2

-31.07

-65.74

Equity raised

-104.83

-70.23

72.06

234.04

Investing

0

0

-36.32

-54.49

Financing

1.7

15.43

11.33

-1.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-112.1

-80.01

15.99

112.47

