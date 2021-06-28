Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.83
19.96
41.53
52.83
yoy growth (%)
-90.82
-51.92
-21.4
-16.02
Raw materials
-2.57
-12.77
-24.19
-35.73
As % of sales
140.47
63.99
58.26
67.62
Employee costs
-1.67
-5.15
-10.66
-9.22
As % of sales
91.65
25.8
25.67
17.45
Other costs
-0.88
-3.86
-11.82
-10.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.22
19.34
28.48
19.25
Operating profit
-3.3
-1.82
-5.15
-2.28
OPM
-180.36
-9.15
-12.42
-4.33
Depreciation
-1.99
-2.29
-3.73
-4.6
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.28
-0.28
-3.09
Other income
0.38
0.25
0.38
2.27
Profit before tax
-4.93
-4.14
-8.79
-7.71
Taxes
0
0
0
-7.9
Tax rate
0
0
0
102.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.93
-4.14
-8.79
-15.62
Exceptional items
0.02
-7.57
-56.73
-62.18
Net profit
-4.9
-11.71
-65.52
-77.81
yoy growth (%)
-58.1
-82.11
-15.79
2,102.81
NPM
-267.97
-58.69
-157.77
-147.25
