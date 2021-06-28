iifl-logo-icon 1
Syncom Healthcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.25
(2.41%)
Jun 28, 2021

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.83

19.96

41.53

52.83

yoy growth (%)

-90.82

-51.92

-21.4

-16.02

Raw materials

-2.57

-12.77

-24.19

-35.73

As % of sales

140.47

63.99

58.26

67.62

Employee costs

-1.67

-5.15

-10.66

-9.22

As % of sales

91.65

25.8

25.67

17.45

Other costs

-0.88

-3.86

-11.82

-10.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.22

19.34

28.48

19.25

Operating profit

-3.3

-1.82

-5.15

-2.28

OPM

-180.36

-9.15

-12.42

-4.33

Depreciation

-1.99

-2.29

-3.73

-4.6

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.28

-0.28

-3.09

Other income

0.38

0.25

0.38

2.27

Profit before tax

-4.93

-4.14

-8.79

-7.71

Taxes

0

0

0

-7.9

Tax rate

0

0

0

102.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.93

-4.14

-8.79

-15.62

Exceptional items

0.02

-7.57

-56.73

-62.18

Net profit

-4.9

-11.71

-65.52

-77.81

yoy growth (%)

-58.1

-82.11

-15.79

2,102.81

NPM

-267.97

-58.69

-157.77

-147.25

