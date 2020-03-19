iifl-logo-icon 1
Syndicate Bank Merged Balance Sheet

15.15
(3.41%)
Mar 19, 2020|03:51:37 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

2,987.91

1,417.27

904.54

1,443.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14,082.31

13,524.54

13,279.64

11,634.61

Net Worth

17,070.22

14,941.81

14,184.18

13,077.98

Minority Interest

Debt

2,85,501.41

3,02,389.72

2,78,036.38

2,87,236.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,02,571.63

3,17,331.53

2,92,220.56

3,00,314.52

Fixed Assets

2,572.38

2,478.1

2,454.07

2,406.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

76,073.15

80,354.23

65,465.4

68,621.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1,724.93

2,299.08

-600.43

-1,298.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

10,432.16

8,944.69

6,252.34

6,354.8

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-8,707.23

-6,645.61

-6,852.77

-7,652.92

Cash

17,156.77

21,516.24

25,232.17

29,215.38

Total Assets

97,527.23

1,06,647.65

92,551.21

98,946.04

