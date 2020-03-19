Syndicate Bank Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
2,987.91
1,417.27
904.54
1,443.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,082.31
13,524.54
13,279.64
11,634.61
Net Worth
17,070.22
14,941.81
14,184.18
13,077.98
Minority Interest
Debt
2,85,501.41
3,02,389.72
2,78,036.38
2,87,236.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,02,571.63
3,17,331.53
2,92,220.56
3,00,314.52
Fixed Assets
2,572.38
2,478.1
2,454.07
2,406.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
76,073.15
80,354.23
65,465.4
68,621.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,724.93
2,299.08
-600.43
-1,298.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
10,432.16
8,944.69
6,252.34
6,354.8
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-8,707.23
-6,645.61
-6,852.77
-7,652.92
Cash
17,156.77
21,516.24
25,232.17
29,215.38
Total Assets
97,527.23
1,06,647.65
92,551.21
98,946.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.