Syndicate Bank Merged Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
18,550.36
17,603.99
13,514.3
11,919.95
8,949.41
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-385.06
-2,636.25
1,413.02
1,004.71
759.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-385.06
-2,636.25
1,413.02
1,004.71
759.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.44
-18.49
23.46
17.53
14.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2,683.72
1,600.97
601.95
573.28
521.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
20,36,64,288
17,50,00,000
17,50,00,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
33.83
30.53
33.52
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
39,82,85,664
39,82,85,664
34,69,68,288
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
66.16
69.47
66.47
PBIDTM(%)
63.59
50.51
75.8
76.95
72.8
PBDTM(%)
-3.36
-20.34
8.06
10.59
11.67
PATM(%)
-1.79
-16.85
11.09
9.01
9.16
