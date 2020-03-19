iifl-logo-icon 1
Syndicate Bank Merged Cash Flow Statement

15.15
(3.41%)
Mar 19, 2020

Syndicate Bank Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3,285.51

6,635.24

8,790.63

-1,569

Other operating items

Operating

-3,285.51

6,635.24

8,790.63

-1,569

Capital expenditure

122.34

1,067.93

257.54

135.1

Free cash flow

-3,163.17

7,703.17

9,048.17

-1,433.9

Equity raised

25,855.42

24,812.64

23,964.98

21,525.15

Investing

-3,156.46

-717.8

13,800.29

9,891.71

Financing

5,14,270.52

5,26,607.05

4,83,795.28

4,13,145.3

Dividends paid

0

0

311.17

343.52

Net in cash

5,33,806.3

5,58,405.06

5,30,919.89

4,43,471.79

