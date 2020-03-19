Syndicate Bank Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3,285.51
6,635.24
8,790.63
-1,569
Other operating items
Operating
-3,285.51
6,635.24
8,790.63
-1,569
Capital expenditure
122.34
1,067.93
257.54
135.1
Free cash flow
-3,163.17
7,703.17
9,048.17
-1,433.9
Equity raised
25,855.42
24,812.64
23,964.98
21,525.15
Investing
-3,156.46
-717.8
13,800.29
9,891.71
Financing
5,14,270.52
5,26,607.05
4,83,795.28
4,13,145.3
Dividends paid
0
0
311.17
343.52
Net in cash
5,33,806.3
5,58,405.06
5,30,919.89
4,43,471.79
