Syndicate Bank Merged Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
6,316.57
6,153.1
6,080.69
6,345.22
6,077.62
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
480.37
91.94
-957.37
115.69
121.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
480.37
91.94
-957.37
115.69
121.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.79
0.34
-3.57
0.65
0.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2,683.72
2,683.72
2,683.72
2,487.91
1,600.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
70.74
73.7
46.77
68.33
72.84
PBDTM(%)
5.38
5.87
-20.9
3.13
2.5
PATM(%)
8.04
4.64
-17.68
2.27
1.98
