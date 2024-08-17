Summary

Syndicate Bank is one of the major public sector banks incorporated in India. The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to the retail customers, including housing loans, retail trade loans, vehicle loans, consumer loans, education loans, mortgage loans and investment loans. They also offer other services, such as TeleBanking, short messaging service banking and data warehousing.The Bank delivers their products and services through their extensive branch network, extension counters, ATMs, phone banking and the Internet. As on 31 March 2018, the banks branch network (including London Branch) stood at 3552. These include 1116 branches in under banked Districts and 924 branches in minority concentration Districts. The Total number of ATMs installed upto 31 March 2018 stood at 3427.Syndicate Bank was established in the year 1925 in Udupi, Karnataka by Upendra Ananth Pai, T M A Pai and Varman Kuduva. The business of the Bank was commenced on November 10, 1925 with the name Canara Industrial and Banking Syndicate Ltd. In the year 1928, the Bank opened their first branch at Brahmavar in Dakshina Kannada. In the year 1946, they opened 29 branches in a single day in rural areas.In the year 1953, the Bank took over the assets and liabilities of two Local Banks, namely Maharashtra Apex Bank Ltd and Southern India Apex Bank Ltd. In the year 1957, they opened their 100th branch at Ilkal in Karnataka. In the year 1962, the Bank entered into foreign exchange business by op

