Syndicate Bank Merged Share Price

15.15
(3.41%)
Mar 19, 2020|03:51:37 PM

Syndicate Bank Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

14

Prev. Close

14.65

Turnover(Lac.)

679.76

Day's High

16

Day's Low

13.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,065.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Syndicate Bank Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Syndicate Bank(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Syndicate Bank(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:20 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Apr-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 78.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 78.47%

Non-Promoter- 9.96%

Institutions: 9.96%

Non-Institutions: 11.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Syndicate Bank Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

2,987.91

1,417.27

904.54

1,443.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14,082.31

13,524.54

13,279.64

11,634.61

Net Worth

17,070.22

14,941.81

14,184.18

13,077.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3,285.51

6,635.24

8,790.63

-1,569

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

Syndicate Bank Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Syndicate Bank Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sunil Vashisht

Independent Director

Jayant Purushottam Gokhale

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ajay Vipin Nanavati

Executive Director

Krishnan S

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Syndicate Bank Merged

Summary

Syndicate Bank is one of the major public sector banks incorporated in India. The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to the retail customers, including housing loans, retail trade loans, vehicle loans, consumer loans, education loans, mortgage loans and investment loans. They also offer other services, such as TeleBanking, short messaging service banking and data warehousing.The Bank delivers their products and services through their extensive branch network, extension counters, ATMs, phone banking and the Internet. As on 31 March 2018, the banks branch network (including London Branch) stood at 3552. These include 1116 branches in under banked Districts and 924 branches in minority concentration Districts. The Total number of ATMs installed upto 31 March 2018 stood at 3427.Syndicate Bank was established in the year 1925 in Udupi, Karnataka by Upendra Ananth Pai, T M A Pai and Varman Kuduva. The business of the Bank was commenced on November 10, 1925 with the name Canara Industrial and Banking Syndicate Ltd. In the year 1928, the Bank opened their first branch at Brahmavar in Dakshina Kannada. In the year 1946, they opened 29 branches in a single day in rural areas.In the year 1953, the Bank took over the assets and liabilities of two Local Banks, namely Maharashtra Apex Bank Ltd and Southern India Apex Bank Ltd. In the year 1957, they opened their 100th branch at Ilkal in Karnataka. In the year 1962, the Bank entered into foreign exchange business by op
Read More

