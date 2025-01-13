T & I Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.65
67.86
59.64
49.65
Net Worth
83.72
72.93
64.71
54.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
83.72
72.93
64.71
54.72
Fixed Assets
19.7
20.02
18.99
19.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.72
28.15
16.4
10.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.08
0.31
0.35
Networking Capital
43.3
9.29
4.91
1.24
Inventories
7.15
9.5
6.82
5.41
Inventory Days
19.34
Sundry Debtors
67.59
44.46
23.19
20.64
Debtor Days
73.81
Other Current Assets
3.29
12.08
17.56
14.83
Sundry Creditors
-8.73
-8.04
-7.52
-9.95
Creditor Days
35.58
Other Current Liabilities
-26
-48.71
-35.14
-29.68
Cash
11.75
15.4
24.1
22.82
Total Assets
83.72
72.94
64.71
54.73
