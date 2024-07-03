iifl-logo-icon 1
T & I Global Ltd Share Price

201
(0.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

T & I Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

200.1

Prev. Close

199.25

Turnover(Lac.)

3.26

Day's High

201.4

Day's Low

199.15

52 Week's High

332.8

52 Week's Low

176.15

Book Value

173.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

101.86

P/E

18.36

EPS

10.85

Divi. Yield

0

T & I Global Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

T & I Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

T & I Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.30%

Non-Promoter- 46.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

T & I Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.07

5.07

5.07

5.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.65

67.86

59.64

49.65

Net Worth

83.72

72.93

64.71

54.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

102.05

95.79

113.67

138.75

yoy growth (%)

6.53

-15.73

-18.07

36.98

Raw materials

-65.04

-56.37

-77.8

-99.58

As % of sales

63.73

58.85

68.44

71.76

Employee costs

-4.53

-5.32

-4.15

-3.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.87

15.1

6.66

4.39

Depreciation

-0.97

-1.1

-1.2

-1.06

Tax paid

-3.77

-3.5

-2.59

-2.27

Working capital

8.15

-4.16

-6.73

15.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.53

-15.73

-18.07

36.98

Op profit growth

-10.76

127.27

4.87

173.78

EBIT growth

-10.86

98.01

48.61

43.15

Net profit growth

-13.02

184.97

92.09

75.73

No Record Found

T & I Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT T & I Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vineet Bagaria

Whole-time Director

Sajjan Bagaria

Whole Time Director

Viraj Bagaria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harish Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Kumar Newar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sangeet Bagaria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Navendu Mathur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhaskar Srinivas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sharmila Tibrawalla

Non Executive Director

Mohit Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mukesh Kumar Marda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by T & I Global Ltd

Summary

T & I Global Ltd (TIGL)., a T & I Group company was incorporated as a private limited company in Jan. 1991. Later it was converted into a public limited company in Aug. 1994 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained in Sep. 8, 1994. The Company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of Tea Processing Machinery with the expertise to supply Customised processing equipment for CTC, Orthodox & Green Tea. The Company is a family-run business and was established in 1949 by the industrious Bagaria family hailing from Assam, India. Over the years, the Group launched many innovative products and value additions for the tea industry, as well as Customized Drying Solutions for the food and chemical industries.TIGL has two full fledged manufacturing facilities in India - at Kolkata the capital city of West Bengal, and at Coimbatore, the industrial city of Tamil Nadu. Their high-capacity Coimbatore unit is equipped to manufacture super size multiple module dryers and withering machines. The 45,000 sq.feet of well lit and ventilated shop floor area allows for large assemblies of multiple processing lines.The company manufactures and exports tea processing machinery since its incorporation. Machinery Exports are made to tea growing countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Papua-New Guinea, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Iran, Turkey and Australia.The company diversified into tea business by entering the area of tea plantation. It had set up a factory at Jalpaiguri,
Company FAQs

What is the T & I Global Ltd share price today?

The T & I Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹201 today.

What is the Market Cap of T & I Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of T & I Global Ltd is ₹101.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of T & I Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of T & I Global Ltd is 18.36 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of T & I Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a T & I Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of T & I Global Ltd is ₹176.15 and ₹332.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of T & I Global Ltd?

T & I Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.81%, 3 Years at 19.47%, 1 Year at -34.48%, 6 Month at -17.84%, 3 Month at -4.30% and 1 Month at -4.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of T & I Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of T & I Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.70 %



IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now




Follow us on



2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

