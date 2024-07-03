Summary

T & I Global Ltd (TIGL)., a T & I Group company was incorporated as a private limited company in Jan. 1991. Later it was converted into a public limited company in Aug. 1994 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained in Sep. 8, 1994. The Company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of Tea Processing Machinery with the expertise to supply Customised processing equipment for CTC, Orthodox & Green Tea. The Company is a family-run business and was established in 1949 by the industrious Bagaria family hailing from Assam, India. Over the years, the Group launched many innovative products and value additions for the tea industry, as well as Customized Drying Solutions for the food and chemical industries.TIGL has two full fledged manufacturing facilities in India - at Kolkata the capital city of West Bengal, and at Coimbatore, the industrial city of Tamil Nadu. Their high-capacity Coimbatore unit is equipped to manufacture super size multiple module dryers and withering machines. The 45,000 sq.feet of well lit and ventilated shop floor area allows for large assemblies of multiple processing lines.The company manufactures and exports tea processing machinery since its incorporation. Machinery Exports are made to tea growing countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Papua-New Guinea, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Iran, Turkey and Australia.The company diversified into tea business by entering the area of tea plantation. It had set up a factory at Jalpaiguri,

Read More