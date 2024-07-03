SectorTrading
Open₹200.1
Prev. Close₹199.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.26
Day's High₹201.4
Day's Low₹199.15
52 Week's High₹332.8
52 Week's Low₹176.15
Book Value₹173.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.86
P/E18.36
EPS10.85
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.65
67.86
59.64
49.65
Net Worth
83.72
72.93
64.71
54.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
102.05
95.79
113.67
138.75
yoy growth (%)
6.53
-15.73
-18.07
36.98
Raw materials
-65.04
-56.37
-77.8
-99.58
As % of sales
63.73
58.85
68.44
71.76
Employee costs
-4.53
-5.32
-4.15
-3.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.87
15.1
6.66
4.39
Depreciation
-0.97
-1.1
-1.2
-1.06
Tax paid
-3.77
-3.5
-2.59
-2.27
Working capital
8.15
-4.16
-6.73
15.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.53
-15.73
-18.07
36.98
Op profit growth
-10.76
127.27
4.87
173.78
EBIT growth
-10.86
98.01
48.61
43.15
Net profit growth
-13.02
184.97
92.09
75.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vineet Bagaria
Whole-time Director
Sajjan Bagaria
Whole Time Director
Viraj Bagaria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harish Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Kumar Newar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sangeet Bagaria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Navendu Mathur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhaskar Srinivas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sharmila Tibrawalla
Non Executive Director
Mohit Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mukesh Kumar Marda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by T & I Global Ltd
Summary
T & I Global Ltd (TIGL)., a T & I Group company was incorporated as a private limited company in Jan. 1991. Later it was converted into a public limited company in Aug. 1994 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained in Sep. 8, 1994. The Company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of Tea Processing Machinery with the expertise to supply Customised processing equipment for CTC, Orthodox & Green Tea. The Company is a family-run business and was established in 1949 by the industrious Bagaria family hailing from Assam, India. Over the years, the Group launched many innovative products and value additions for the tea industry, as well as Customized Drying Solutions for the food and chemical industries.TIGL has two full fledged manufacturing facilities in India - at Kolkata the capital city of West Bengal, and at Coimbatore, the industrial city of Tamil Nadu. Their high-capacity Coimbatore unit is equipped to manufacture super size multiple module dryers and withering machines. The 45,000 sq.feet of well lit and ventilated shop floor area allows for large assemblies of multiple processing lines.The company manufactures and exports tea processing machinery since its incorporation. Machinery Exports are made to tea growing countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Papua-New Guinea, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Iran, Turkey and Australia.The company diversified into tea business by entering the area of tea plantation. It had set up a factory at Jalpaiguri,
Read More
The T & I Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹201 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of T & I Global Ltd is ₹101.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of T & I Global Ltd is 18.36 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a T & I Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of T & I Global Ltd is ₹176.15 and ₹332.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
T & I Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.81%, 3 Years at 19.47%, 1 Year at -34.48%, 6 Month at -17.84%, 3 Month at -4.30% and 1 Month at -4.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.