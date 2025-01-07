Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
102.05
95.79
113.67
138.75
yoy growth (%)
6.53
-15.73
-18.07
36.98
Raw materials
-65.04
-56.37
-77.8
-99.58
As % of sales
63.73
58.85
68.44
71.76
Employee costs
-4.53
-5.32
-4.15
-3.76
As % of sales
4.44
5.55
3.65
2.71
Other costs
-18.99
-18.98
-25.07
-29.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.61
19.82
22.05
20.95
Operating profit
13.48
15.1
6.64
6.33
OPM
13.21
15.77
5.84
4.56
Depreciation
-0.97
-1.1
-1.2
-1.06
Interest expense
-0.55
-1.07
-1.5
-1.1
Other income
1.92
2.18
2.72
0.23
Profit before tax
13.87
15.1
6.66
4.39
Taxes
-3.77
-3.5
-2.59
-2.27
Tax rate
-27.22
-23.18
-38.9
-51.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.09
11.6
4.07
2.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.09
11.6
4.07
2.12
yoy growth (%)
-13.02
184.97
92.09
75.73
NPM
9.89
12.11
3.58
1.52
