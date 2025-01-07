iifl-logo-icon 1
T & I Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

201
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

102.05

95.79

113.67

138.75

yoy growth (%)

6.53

-15.73

-18.07

36.98

Raw materials

-65.04

-56.37

-77.8

-99.58

As % of sales

63.73

58.85

68.44

71.76

Employee costs

-4.53

-5.32

-4.15

-3.76

As % of sales

4.44

5.55

3.65

2.71

Other costs

-18.99

-18.98

-25.07

-29.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.61

19.82

22.05

20.95

Operating profit

13.48

15.1

6.64

6.33

OPM

13.21

15.77

5.84

4.56

Depreciation

-0.97

-1.1

-1.2

-1.06

Interest expense

-0.55

-1.07

-1.5

-1.1

Other income

1.92

2.18

2.72

0.23

Profit before tax

13.87

15.1

6.66

4.39

Taxes

-3.77

-3.5

-2.59

-2.27

Tax rate

-27.22

-23.18

-38.9

-51.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.09

11.6

4.07

2.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.09

11.6

4.07

2.12

yoy growth (%)

-13.02

184.97

92.09

75.73

NPM

9.89

12.11

3.58

1.52

